SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Culpo reveals her relationship deal-breaker

Olivia Culpo dished on her favorite thing and her deal-breaker for relationships in a new interview.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover star is dating Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

“I’m a sucker for anyone who has a good relationship with their family,” Culpo, 28, told Us Weekly.

However, a deal-breaker for the model is a partner who uses too many profanities. “When it comes to dating, I don’t like anyone who swears too much,” she told the magazine.

The former Miss Universe also revealed that she would love to move closer to her NFL star boyfriend if she could.

“If I didn’t live in Los Angeles, I’d live in Charlotte, North Carolina, because that’s where my boyfriend lives,” Culpo said.

McCaffrey, 25, and Culpo's relationship has grown stronger over the past few months.

The NFL star recently celebrated the model’s achievement as the SI Swimsuit cover girl, calling her “a constant inspiration.”

For Valentine’s Day, the pair each shared sweet tributes to one another.

“Never a dull moment with you. Happy Valentine’s Day ❤️,” McCaffrey wrote.

Culpo had a lengthier post. “Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend. Thank you for changing my life and showing me the kind of love I always wanted but never thought was possible,” she said. “You are the definition of an answered prayer. I am the luckiest girl in the world ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”