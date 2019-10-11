Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones celebrate exactly 25-year age difference

Actor Michael Douglas got candid about his aging family, including his younger wife, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and father, Kirk Douglas.

The “Ant-Man” actor appeared on Thursday’s episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where the host wished him a happy belated birthday. He turned 75 on Sept. 25, the same day his wife celebrated her 50th.

“Catherine, my wife, and I have the same birthday,” he explained. “Twenty-five years apart, the same day, but who's counting?”

He also discussed his famous father, who turns 103 in December.

“Having a younger bride makes me feel good on one side,” Douglas said. “I’ve got the old man over here on the other side, who still has a full head of hair.”

He continued: “It’s all good. You can’t be an idiot about it. So 75, I look at the 15-year program, if I still got my marbles by the time I’m 90. After that, it’s all golden.”

As they get up in years, family is increasingly important to the Douglas clan. In August, Michael’s son, Cameron, posted a photo to Instagram showing the various generations all posing in one shot.

The photo highlights Cameron, 40, holding his 19-month-old daughter Lua with girlfriend Viviane Thibes, while the rest of the family – four generations to be exact – sits around the table.

Kirk is spotted at the head of the table with his signature sunglasses. His wife, Anne Buydens, 100, sits a few seats away, near Zeta-Jones.

“#Familyfirst,” Cameron captioned the post.

When Michael received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame last November, his father proudly appeared front and center to support him, People magazine shared.

“It means so much to me, Dad, that you’re here today,” the Oscar-winning actor said, tearing up, at the ceremony. “Thank you for your advice, inspiration, and I’ll say it simply and with all my heart: 'I’m so proud to be your son.'”

Kirk Douglas has been married to Buydens since 1954. When Fox News asked the couple the secret behind their lasting marriage in 2017, the pair was no-nonsense about their unconventional approach. While Buydens does turn a blind eye to infidelity, the pair, who raised two sons, credited date night for sparking the romance every day.

“[Date night is] the same as it’s been throughout our marriage,” said Douglas. “We spend what we call the ‘golden hour’ together at around 6:30 each night. We’ll sit and talk and laugh and share our day and our thoughts with each other.”

“Except now we are very 21st century and bring along our iPads,” added Buydens.

