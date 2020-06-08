Mark Hamill surprises nurse with ultimate 'Star Wars' gift: 'You're the real life hero'

Mark Hamill, who played the character Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" franchise, believes the Force is strong with San Diego nurse, Chloé Ducos.

The actor surprised the front-line worker, who's been part of the effort to increase testing for the coronavirus in her community, with a special gift while on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" last week.

Hamill told Ducos, "I've been reading about all you've done, six years as a nurse, teaching at night, you're in the tents."

He added, "I mean, that's so great, I mean to me, I'm a pretend hero, you're the real-life hero. So thank you for your service," before telling Ducos he was sending her a signed lightsaber.

"I'm having palpitations and I'm crying!" Ducos said while getting emotional.

Then, Kimmel told the California resident she was getting $10,000 from PayPal and all her coworkers were also getting PayPal as well.

Hamill isn't the only "Star Wars" star to be doing some good lately. John Boyega, who played Finn, joined protesters in London's Hyde Park to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement, delivering a powerful speech and noting he could be risking his career for sharing his views.

"Black lives have always mattered. We have always been important. We have always meant something," said Boyega, 28, in footage captured by the Evening Standard. "We have always succeeded regardless. And now is the time. I ain’t waiting.”

“Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f--- that,” the outlet reports he said. “Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process. We don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.”

After the actor's speech, the "Star Wars" brand threw its support behind its leading man.

"We stand with and support you, @JohnBoyega," read a message from the company's official Twitter account.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.