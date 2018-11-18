Marilyn Monroe’s Golden Globe sells for record $250G: report

More than 56 years after her death, Marilyn Monroe is still making history.

On Saturday, the late star’s Golden Globe award sold at auction for $250,000 – the highest price ever paid for a Golden Globe at auction, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

In addition, Monroe’s 1956 Ford Thunderbird, in raven black, sold for $490,000, the report said.

Monroe bought the car straight from the factory in 1955 and drove in it with playwright Arthur Miller to their wedding in 1956, Fox News previously reported.

Other Monroe items and their sale prices included a blouse and tie that Monroe wore at a Los Angeles press conference ($43,750); a copy of her first appearance in Playboy, autographed by Hugh Hefner ($32,000); and a pair of checkered pants ($31,250), according to the report.

The auction, titled “Icons & Idols: Hollywood,” was handled through Julien’s Auctions of Los Angeles. The same event also featured items from famed costume designer Bob Mackie, Marvel Comics creator Stan Lee, and movie costumes worn by stars such as Tom Hanks and George Clooney.

A Stan Lee-autographed copy of a 1962 comic book featuring the first appearance by Spider-Man sold for $38,400, the report said.

A previous auction of Marilyn Monroe items was held in Britain in September. That sale featured a typed receipt from Monroe’s psychiatrist, on personalized notepaper, dated just six weeks before Monroe’s death in 1962 at age 36.