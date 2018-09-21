Rare Marilyn Monroe artifacts up for auction

Extremely rare items from the final years of Marilyn Monroe’s life are up for auction in the U.K. on Saturday.

The auction includes a typed receipt from the star’s psychiatrist Dr. Ralph R. Greenson. Typed on personalized notepaper from the doctor's office, the receipt notes that Monroe was billed “$1,250.00 for professional services” on June 30, 1962, just six weeks before her death at age 36.

The receipt, which was sent to the star’s post office box in Los Angeles, has a pre-sale estimate of $523 to $785.

A letter sent from Monroe’s personal secretary and press agent Pat Newcomb is also up for auction. The letter to Monroe discusses the star’s schedule and is signed “Love, Pat.” The note dates from around 1960, according to auction house Henry Aldridge & Son.

The letter has a pre-sale estimate of $392 to $654.

“These two pieces involve two of the most important people in her life just prior to her suicide - her Doctor and her publicist and confidante,” auctioneer Andrew Aldridge told Fox News via email.

A rare four-page Marilyn Monroe calendar from 1955 will also be auctioned. The calendar, which is in its original envelope, has a pre-sale estimate of $785 to $1,046.

