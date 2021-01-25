Marie Osmond reflects on remarrying her first husband: ‘God brought a miracle into both of our lives’

EXCLUSIVE: Love can strike twice -- just ask Marie Osmond.

The entertainer remarried her first husband Steve Craig in 2011, which was 26 years after their divorce.

"I think I’m crazy and he tolerates me," Osmond, 61, joked to Fox News. "But seriously, it’s the greatest thing in the world. I think you learn what’s important. You learn to let go. We wanted to move forward, communicate better and fix the areas [in our relationship] that needed fixing."

The Grammy nominee was just 22 and fresh off her variety show "Donny & Marie" when she tied the knot with Craig, whom she had met as a teen, in 1982. Less than a year later, the couple welcomed a son named Stephen.

After years of success as a child star, Osmond was struggling to find her footing as a performer. The relationship suffered and it ultimately came to an end in 1985. A year later, Osmond married Brian Blosil in 1986 and that union lasted until 2007.

Osmond and Craig later reunited with the help of their son. And when the pair said their "I dos" again, the star wore the same dress from their first wedding, People magazine reported.

Osmond said her relationship with Craig is blissful the second time around.

"I think it is the greatest thing in the world," she explained. "He’s my best friend. We love to just do nothing together. We have fun just being together. He loves me for me and I love him for him. And he makes me laugh. I think those 26 years apart, God brought a miracle into both of our lives. And it’s been incredible since then. I’m very, very blessed."

In September, CBS announced Osmond was leaving "The Talk" one year after she took over the position from former co-host Sara Gilbert. At the time, Osmond said she wanted to focus on new projects and spend more time as Craig as empty nesters.

Osmond shares six other children with Blosil. Their son Michael passed away in 2010.

Osmond credited her faith not only for her joyous union but for also helping her cope with some of the most difficult moments of her life.

"I went through postpartum depression - it was one of the darkest times in my life," she reflected. "And no matter what it is, depression is depression. I thought I would never feel alive again… That depression actually helped me understand what my son Michael went through."

"Every time I go through a dark moment, I say, ‘God, what are you trying to teach me?’" she continued. "I want to learn from it… I get nervous if I feel myself leaning back into any kind of depression because I never want to go back there. But in some ways, it helped me have more compassion, love and understanding for other people struggling like I was. And maybe that's why I choose to stay positive each day."

Osmond said she enjoys writing uplifting messages on social media in hopes it will help someone in need who may feel alone.

"It’s very easy in today’s world to fall into a dark place, especially with all the messaging out there of negativity and dividing," she shared. "I think we have to stay positive [during these times] and have hope in God. I don’t know how people can’t have that connection with their faith. I know for me it would be very difficult."

These days, Osmond is keeping busy by spending more time with her grandchildren. She’s also been a longtime spokeswoman for Nutrisystem. Osmond and her brother Donny, 63, ended their 11-year Las Vegas residency in 2019.

And with the extra free time, Osmond and Craig are enjoying a new hobby together.

"I have the Harley and he has the Honda," she laughed. "I’ve actually had a motorcycle license since I was 16. I couldn’t really enjoy it because I was always busy with work and you have to worry about insurance [as a performer]. And then when you have kids you’re like, ‘I can’t do that because I have children.’ But now, it’s gotten to the point where I said, ‘Gosh, I’m going to do it before I can’t!’ So, I got me a Harley."