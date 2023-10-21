Maren Morris posts cryptic message after filing for divorce from Ryan Hurd

Maren Morris may be speaking her truth through hidden messages.

After the country singer and husband Ryan Hurd called it quits after five years of marriage, Morris took to her social media to share recent thoughts that may be clouding her mind.

"It will be fine," read a quote that was posted on her Instagram, partially crossed out.

MAREN MORRIS FILES FOR DIVORCE FROM HUSBAND RYAN HURD AFTER 5 YEARS OF MARRIAGE

"It will just be, and when it is, you will face what's necessary.'"

The "My Church" singer additionally shared a selfie in her photo series while wearing a baseball cap that said, "'There were nights when the wind was so cold.’"

In her Instagram Story, she wrote text to go along with the photo that read, "this hat needs no explanation but…"

To accompany her post, Morris, 33, penned in her caption, "Welcome to The End where you can come and lose some friends…"

SINGER MAREN MORRIS BLASTS COUNTRY MUSIC CULTURE AS HATEFUL, SUGGESTS FEMALE FANS HAVE 'INTERNALIZED MISOGYNY’

Morris’ cryptic messages come after she filed for divorce from fellow country singer Hurd, 36.

She cited "irreconcilable differences" in the petition filed earlier this month in a Nashville, Tennessee, circuit court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "Chasing After You " singer and her estranged husband both claimed that they have been separated since the complaint was filed on October 2.

The filing stated that the "parties are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage."

Maren said in court docs that "during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts, and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement."

She also requested to be awarded "her separate property."

The estranged couple requested joint custody of their son, three-year-old Hayes.

Tennessee Child Support Guidelines require a Permanent Parenting Plan, which must be completed within 60 days of filing the divorce complaint.

The Grammy Award-winning artist met Hurd in 2013, when they were both songwriters in Nashville, and co-wrote "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw's 2014 album, "Sundown Heaven Town."

They continued collaborating through the years and worked together on Morris' first studio album, "Hero," in addition to sharing credits on the albums "Girl" and "Humble Quest."

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this report.