Maren Morris files for divorce from husband Ryan Hurd after 5 years of marriage

Maren Morris and Ryan Hurd are calling it quits on their relationship after five years of marriage.

Morris cited "irreconcilable differences" in the petition filed earlier this month in a Nashville, Tennessee, circuit court, according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The "My Church" singer and her estranged husband both claimed they've been separated since the complaint was filed on Oct. 2.

SINGER MAREN MORRIS BLASTS COUNTRY MUSIC CULTURE AS HATEFUL, SUGGESTS FEMALE FANS HAVE 'INTERNALIZED MISOGYNY’

Fox News Digital contacted representatives for both Morris and Hurd.

The filing stated the "parties are unable to live together successfully as husband and wife and are experiencing irreconcilable differences in their marriage."

COUNTRY SINGER QUITTING GENRE DUE TO EFFECT OF ‘TRUMP YEARS’ WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON INDUSTRY: MUSIC CRITIC

Maren said in court docs that "during the marriage the parties have accumulated certain assets and certain debts, and that prior to the marriage, the parties entered into a prenuptial agreement."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

She also requested to be awarded "her separate property."

The estranged couple requested joint custody of their son, 3-year-old Hayes.

Tennessee Child Support Guidelines require a Permanent Parenting Plan, which must be completed within 60 days of filing the divorce complaint.

Hurd and Morris were last publicly seen together in September at the U.S. Open in New York.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Morris was most recently on hand to witness Taylor Swift's big night at the "Eras Tour" movie premiere in Los Angeles.

The Grammy Award-winning artist met Hurd in 2013 when they were both songwriters in Nashville, and co-wrote "Last Turn Home" for Tim McGraw's 2014 album, "Sundown Heaven Town."

They continued collaborating through the years, and worked together on Morris' first studio album, "Hero," in addition to sharing credits on the albums "Girl" and "Humble Quest."

Hurd also found success in the country music genre, having written No. 1 songs for Blake Shelton, Lady A and Luke Bryan.

The estranged couple recorded their first duet in 2021, "Chasing After You."