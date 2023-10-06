Expand / Collapse search
Singer Maren Morris blasts country music culture as hateful, suggests female fans have 'internalized misogyny'

Morris complained country music was going through its 'last stand of hatefulness' after the success of 'Try That in a Small Town'

By Kristine Parks Fox News
Published
Singer Maren Morris elaborated on her recent decision to distance herself from the "misogynistic and racist" country music industry, during a New York Times' podcast on Wednesday.

"The Middle" singer claimed last month that the "Trump years" exposed the bigoted views of people in the industry which led to her giving up on the genre. She clarified to the Times this week that she was not leaving country music entirely but did not want to "participate" in the "really toxic" industry which propped up "White men."

"When I zoomed out, just in looking at cold, hard facts, numbers stats,..[I realized] this is getting significantly worse each year for people on the margins, women," Morris said. "Women on the radio, people of color, just anyone who is not [a] White male," she added on the NYT popcast

She questioned if the female fans she sees at country music shows held bigoted views against their own sex.

COUNTRY SINGER QUITTING GENRE DUE TO EFFECT OF ‘TRUMP YEARS’ WILL HAVE NO IMPACT ON INDUSTRY: MUSIC CRITIC

photo of Maren Morris on stage performing

Singer Marren Morris bemoaned country music culture in a new interview with the New York Times. (Getty Images)

"The audience is like, 90% women. So, is this like internal misogyny going on here? Because they are the ones that are buying the tickets, they are buying the merchandise. What’s happening?" she asked.

Morris also complained that recent hit songs, Jason Aldean's "Try That in a Small Town," and Oliver Anthony's "Rich Men North of Richmond," show how the genre has become embedded in the culture wars.

"It is so steeped in, weirdly, like patriotism or quasi-patriotism, lots of like, overt hypermasculinity, Whiteness—that’s just like how it’s been from the jump," she said. 

"It does feel like the flame is getting hotter, so maybe it's this last stand of hatefulness," she complained. 

OLIVER ANTHONY LAUGHS AT SONG'S DEBATE MOMENT, HITS CONSERVATIVES FOR SAYING HE'S ONE OF THEM: ‘AGGRAVATING’

Maren Morris poses for a photo at award show

Maren Morris wondered if female country fans at festivals held internal misogynistic beliefs (Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Later in the interview, Morris argued her prior announcement she was leaving the country industry was blown out of proportion.

"I think it's a little bit hyperbolic to be like she's ‘left country music,' because that's ridiculous. But I certainly can’t participate in a lot of it," she said.

"I love living in Nashville," she said, but "I couldn’t do this sort of circus any more of feeling like I have to absorb and explain people’s bad behaviors…after 2020 particularly…I've changed," she explained.

Morris claimed her criticisms of country music weren't aimed at fans, but the industry.

NASHVILLE MUSIC SCENE FRACTURED BY CULTURE WARS, LINEUPS CHANGED AFTER POLITICAL DISPUTES: ‘DOORS ARE SHUT’ 

Maren Morris

Maren Morris said it was a little ‘hyperbolic’ to say she was leaving country music. ((Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival))

"I’m not shutting off fans of country music. Or that’s not my intention. It’s just the music industry that I have to walk away, a few factions, from," she said.

The singer shared how she was delighted to see her "diverse, accepting and loving" fans at shows in New York City. 

She explained how she wanted to attract "progressive listeners" who were interested in various genres, not just country. "That's always been kind of my MO from the jump, even from my first record, so it's like, all are welcome," she said.

Earlier this year, the liberal singer taunted the state of Tennessee to come "arrest" her during a speech at a pro-LGBTQ concert just weeks after the state announced a ban on drag shows near schools.

"And yes, I introduced my son to some drag queens today, so Tennessee, f------ arrest me," Morris said last March. Her provocative comments won her praise from a host of liberal media outlets.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Kristine Parks is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Read more.