Maren Morris says she ‘can get hurt’ when people claim she’s not country

Maren Morris, for all of country music success and accolades, admitted that she doesn’t always feel accepted by the genre.

The new mom, who won big at the 2020 Country Music Association (CMA) Awards on Wednesday, made the revelation on Friday via tweets she posted while still “coming down from the other night.”

“I am still in awe,” Morris, 30, tweeted while thanking her friends, family, fans and her Nashville peers “for this honor.”

The “Bones” songstress explained that with so many negative remarks about her existence on social media she “still can get hurt” when people categorize her as “not country.”

“But when I stood there accepting @cma Song of the Year, I realized it is much harder to forge your own path & sound than attempt to be a knock off of someone who’s already pioneered the genre,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you for accepting me.”

Fellow country standout Mickey Guyton, who herself has broken through challenges of being a country music artist, immediately came to Morris’ defense when she replied, “Let them keep throwing stones honey. We Stan you. HARD.”

Morris, who welcomed 7-month-old son Hayes with Ryan Hurd in March, took home three awards: single of the year, song of the year and female vocalist of the year.

Guyton was one of the prominent women in country music, including Linda Martell, Yola, Rissi Palmer, Brittney Spencer and Rhiannon Giddens, who Morris shouted out during one of her acceptance speeches.

“I want to give recognition to, because I’m just a fan of their music, and they’re as country as it gets,” said Morris. “I just want them all to know how much we love them back and just check out their music after this.”

Added the Texas native: “There are so many amazing Black women that pioneered and continue to pioneer this genre – and I know they’re going to come after me, and they’ve come before me, but you’ve made this genre so, so beautiful. I hope you know that we see you. Thank you for making me so inspired as a singer in this genre.”