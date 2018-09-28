Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Arrest
Published
Last Update 4 days ago

Man living at Cher's house held in relation to overdose death

By | Associated Press
Pop icon, Cher called for EPA chief Scott Pruitt to be placed in prison after he proposed a rule that would roll back an Obama-era rule meant to reduce the risks of chemical disasters at more than 10,000 facilities across the nation.

Pop icon, Cher called for EPA chief Scott Pruitt to be placed in prison after he proposed a rule that would roll back an Obama-era rule meant to reduce the risks of chemical disasters at more than 10,000 facilities across the nation. (Reuters)

Authorities say a man living at Cher's home in Malibu, California, has been arrested on suspicion of providing fentanyl to someone who died of an overdose.

KNBC-TV in Los Angeles reports that 23-year-old Donovan Ruiz was arrested by Ventura County sheriff's investigators. Authorities say he is the child of someone who works at the home.

Sheriff's Capt. Garo Kuredjian says the victim died "a couple of weeks ago" in Thousand Oaks, not far from Malibu. Other details about the death were not available.

Cher's website says the singer is on tour in Australia. The Associated Press sent an email to her publicist asking whether she was aware of the death.

The sheriff's office didn't answer a phone call early Friday seeking information on a lawyer who could speak for Ruiz.