Man ‘drunkenly’ crashes into Taylor Swift's NYC building, attempts to gain entry: police

Swift owns a townhome in the building the man crashed into

Associated Press
A Virginia man has been arrested for drunkenly crashing a car into Taylor Swift's New York City apartment building and trying to gain entry, police said.

Morgan Mank, 31, was arrested shortly after 3 a.m. Thursday after driving the wrong way on Franklin Street in the Tribeca neighborhood, where Swift owns a townhouse and several apartments in an adjacent building, a police spokesperson said.

A Virginia man was arrested after he drunkenly crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC area apartment building in an attempt to gain entry, police say. 

A Virginia man was arrested after he drunkenly crashed into Taylor Swift's NYC area apartment building in an attempt to gain entry, police say.  (Photo by Nicky Loh/TAS/Getty Images for TAS)

Police said Mank crashed into one of the buildings and tried unsuccessfully to gain entry. The spokesperson could not confirm reports that Mank told officers he wouldn't leave until he met with Swift.

Mank was taken to a hospital for an evaluation and later arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and driving while ability impaired. It wasn't clear if he had an attorney who could comment. A phone number listed for Mank in Ashburn, Virginia, was disconnected.

Swift owns a townhome in the building where the crash took place.

Swift owns a townhome in the building where the crash took place. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy )

Swift, a multiple Grammy winner with a fervent fan base, has been plagued by stalkers at her Tribeca home as well as homes she owns in California and Rhode Island.

Swift has dealt with stalkers at her Tribeca home.

Swift has dealt with stalkers at her Tribeca home. (AP, File)

A request for comment was sent to a representative for the singer.

