Maksim Chmerkovskiy says he's 'safe' after fleeing Ukraine: 'I felt wrong leaving'

"Dancing with the Stars" alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy updated fans on his journey out of Ukraine as the Russian invasion continues.

Chmerkovskiy made it to Warsaw, Poland on Tuesday, according to multiple Instagram posts. The professional dancer went live on his social media account to discuss the ongoing war between Ukraine and Russia and the guilt he feels about leaving the country.

"I felt wrong leaving," Chmerkovskiy said during the live.

He explained the conditions on the train, saying it was packed with people, including women and children. Chmerkovskiy claimed he was not able to get off the train at any stop while heading to Warsaw.

"I still feel guilty being on that train," he added.

Chmerkovskiy also revealed some of his friends are on the front line fighting against the Russian invasion.

"I don’t know if their dead," he admitted.

The choreographer also encouraged Russian citizens to protest the attack on Ukraine.

"Putin is finished," he said. "Someone needs to finish him because he is finished."

"So, Russians do your thing," Chmerkovskiy added. "Because it’s going to take 30 years for Russia to not be associated with evil."

Chmerkovskiy began posting about his time in Ukraine on Thursday as Russia launched an attack, labeled a "special military operation" by the country. The "DWTS" alum has been in the country as he films for the Ukrainian version of "Dancing with the Stars."

His wife and fellow "Dancing with the Stars" pro Peta Murgatroyd previously requested her social media followers pray for Chmerkovskiy's safe return from Ukraine.

Chmerkovskiy said he would continue to share videos and images of the destruction to civilian areas in Ukraine on his social media to shed light on what is actually happening in the country.

Russian forces escalated their attacks on crowded urban areas Tuesday, bombarding the central square in Ukraine’s second-biggest city and Kyiv’s main TV tower in what the country’s president called a blatant campaign of terror.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.