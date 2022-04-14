Thandiwe Newton exits 'Magic Mike' project with Channing Tatum over 'family matters'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Thandiwe Newton has exited the "Magic Mike" third installment project due to family matters, Fox News Digital has confirmed.

The clarification comes after The Sun inaccurately reported that Newton was axed from "Magic Mike's Last Dance" due to a heated debate with Channing Tatum over the Will Smith Oscars slap.

"This report is completely inaccurate," a representative for Newton told Fox News Digital.

"Thandiwe Newton has made the difficult decision to step away from the production of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ to deal with family matters," a Warner Bros. spokesperson told Deadline in a statement.

Newton has been replaced by Salma Hayek in the film, according to Deadline.

The movie, which will premiere on HBO Max, is in production in London.

It's unclear what the plot for the film will be, but the movie is the third installment of the "Magic Mike" franchise.

Steven Soderbergh is directing, and Gregory Jacobs, Reid Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan are proudcing. Soderbergh directed "Magic Mike" while Jacobs directed the sequel, "Magic Mike XXL."

Tatum, who stars as Michael Lane, recently revealed he almost didn't return for the third installment. During a recent appearance on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Tatum was shown a photo of himself as "Magic Mike."

"That might be the reason why I didn’t want to do a third one because I have to look like that," Tatum told Clarkson.

He went on to reveal he basically has to "starve" himself to look like that.

"It’s hard to look like that. Even if you do work out, to be that kind of in shape is not natural," he explained. "That’s not even healthy. You have to starve yourself. I don’t think when you’re that lean it’s actually healthy."

The "Step Up" actor also noted he can "barely" handle staying in shape as his full-time job.

"I don’t know how people who work a 9-to-5 actually stay in shape because it’s my full-time job and I can barely do it," he added.

It takes Tatum about two months to get his "Magic Mike" body, and the process consists of two workouts a day and eating "completely right."