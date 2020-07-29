Expand / Collapse search
Madonna shares same coronavirus video as Trump, Instagram flags: report

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
Instagram reportedly flagged a post on Madonna’s account Tuesday after the iconic singer reposted the same coronavirus video that was shared by President Trump that prompted Twitter to remove his tweet.

USA Today reported that the video that was linked to her account, which is followed by 15 million, was blurred out with a warning that declared the video contained “False Information.”

“The Truth will set us all Free,” she wrote, according to the Daily Mail. “But some people don’t want to hear the truth.”

Trump, his son Donald Trump Jr., and others shared the video of a group of doctors promoting hydroxychloroquine as a treatment for COVID-19 on Facebook and Twitter, prompting both companies to remove the content.

The decision to remove the videos sparked conservative claims of “censorship,” with Simone Gold, one of the doctors, tweeting that “there are always opposing views in medicine.

“Treatment options for COVID-19 should be debated, and spoken about among our colleagues in the medical field,” she wrote. “They should never, however, be censored and silenced.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.

