Madonna marks one year since hospitalization for 'life-threatening illness': 'I made a miraculous recovery'

'Material Girl' singer was admitted to the ICU last summer after battling a bacterial infection

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Published
One year after her hospitalization for a bacterial infection that landed her in the ICU, Madonna is looking back at this last year with gratitude. 

On Friday, the "Material Girl" singer took to Instagram to celebrate her "miraculous recovery."

MADONNA HOSPITALIZED FOR ‘SERIOUS BACTERIAL INFECTION’ THAT REQUIRED ICU STAY

Madonna on stage

Madonna was in the ICU last summer due to a bacterial infection.  (Getty Images)

"A year ago today, I had just come home from the hospital after surviving a life threatening illness, I could barely stand in my backyard holding one sparkler," Madonna wrote alongside a series of photos of herself with various friends enjoying 4th of July festivities. "I made a miraculous recovery and had an amazing year. Thank you God. Life is beautiful!"

Madonna was forced to reschedule a number of dates on her Celebration World Tour in June 2023 due to the medical issue.

"On Saturday June 24, Madonna developed a serious bacterial infection which lead (sic) to a several day stay in the ICU," her longtime manager Guy Oseary wrote on Instagram at the time. "Her health is improving, however she is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected."

Madonna on stage at The Celebration Tour

The "Material Girl" singer previously spoke about her "near-death experience," at a concert in March.  (Getty Images)

In March, the "Like a Virginl" singer recalled the "near-death experience" at her sold-out Los Angeles show, and told fans that her first word coming out of an induced coma after four days was "No," according to People.

"I'm pretty sure that was God saying to me, ‘Do you want to come? Want to come up with me? No,’ Madonna said.

During the concert, she gave a shoutout to her doctor who was in the audience.

"I would call in every other day and ask [my doctor] why I didn't have any energy, when was my energy going to come back? When was I going to feel like myself again? When can I go on tour again?" she said. 

Madonna sings in a black latex jumpsuit on stage

Madonna's health scare taught her to listen to her body.  (Getty Images)

"All he would say is, 'Go outside in the sun' ... It was so hard for me to walk from my house to the backyard and sit in the sun. I know that sounds insane, but it was difficult."

Ultimately, her health scare forced Madonna to slow down and listen to her body. 

"It's a strange thing to finally not feel like I was in control, and that was my lesson: to let go," she said.

Fox News Digital's Tracy Wright contributed to this post. 

