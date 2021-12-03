Madonna gets apology from 50 Cent over mocking Instagram photos

50 Cent is offering up an apology to Madonna.

The two stars recently got into a scuffle of sorts on social media when the rapper, 46, commented on one of the pop star's Instagram posts.

In late November, Madonna shared a series of images of herself wearing risqué lingerie while posing on a bed. The final photo included in the post featured only the singer's behind, legs and high-heeled feet poking out from under the bed.

According to TooFab, 50 Cent commented, comparing the picture to "The Wizard of Oz," which famously features a shot of the legs of a witch wearing heels poking out from under a house that fell on top of her.

Madonna's original post has since been deleted and reposted.

The "Material Girl" singer, 63, later took to her Instagram story, sharing a throwback photo of herself and 50 Cent to address his comments.

"Here is 50 Cent pretending to be my friend," she wrote over the pic. "Now you have decided to talk smack about me!"

"I guess your new career is getting attention by trying to humiliate others on social media. The least elevated choice you could make as an artist and an adult," the singer continued. "[You're] just jealous you won't look as good as me or have as much fun when you are my age!"

After receiving the sharp jab from the living legend, 50 Cent took to Twitter to apologize.

"I must have hurt Madonna feelings, she went and dug up [an] old MTV photo from 03," he began. "Ok Im sorry i did not intend to hurt your feelings. I don’t benefit from this in anyway [sic.] i said what i thought when i saw the picture because of where i had seen it before i hope you accept my apology."

Madonna has not yet responded to the apology. Her reps did not immediately respond to Fox News' request for comment.