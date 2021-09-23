50 Cent raises concerns about Biden's tax hike, says he'll be moving to Texas

50 Cent brought up his concerns with President Joe Biden's tax plan during an appearance Thursday on "The Beat with Ari Melber."

Biden has repeatedly pledged to raise taxes on any American earning more than $400,000 per year. The president said last week that he believes he will be able to get enough Democratic votes to pass his proposal through the Senate.

"His tax plan, I didn't realize I would be paying 62% of my income back to the IRS," 50 Cent told Melber. "So that does change a lot. New York City will change dramatically. Like they are going to end up moving to different territories. You look at Silicon Valley, it is now in Austin, Texas."

The rapper then emphasized that people are moving in order to "hold on" to what they are earning.

"So you'll start to see people moving from these places to new places that make sense for them to hold on to just what they are earning," he added. "Not to have it just taken from them by the government."

50 Cent then revealed he plans to move to Texas if the tax hike takes effect.

"I'll move, Ari," he told Melber. "I'm going to Texas. I've got my cowboy hat and everything. Everything is bigger in Texas. Really beautiful people, nice people in Texas."

50 Cent expressed his opposition to Biden's tax plan back when the now-president was running for the position.

"Yeah, i don’t want to be 20cent. 62% is a very, very,bad idea. i don’t like it !" the rapper said on social media ahead of the 2020 presidential election after encouraging voters to vote for former President Donald Trump.

