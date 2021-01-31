Machine Gun Kelly falls off ‘Saturday Night Live’ stage during end credits

Machine Gun Kelly sure made a noticeable exit on this week’s "Saturday Night Live."

The 30-year-old singer and rapper served as the musical guest for NBC’s sketch comedy show upon its return from a winter break. Although his two performances went on without incident, he managed to fall off the stage during the end credits.

Kelly’s tumble happened shortly after guest-host John Krasinski thanked him and the cast and crew for their work on the episode. When the actor finished delivering his message, Kelly excitedly tried to pick up his famous "SNL" pal, Pete Davidson, but quickly lost his balance and the pair fell off the not-so-high stage.

"SNL" cast member Bowen Chen appears to look on at the scene in shock as he walked in the pair’s direction. Other cast and crew who were nearby were in stitches about Kelly and Davidson’s spill.

Krasinski tried to help the duo get back up, but they were able to do it themselves, seemingly without injury.

Kelly appeared to remain in good spirits and even jumped on Davidson’s shoulders for a brief moment after they got back up on stage.

The singer was in a celebratory mood after rocking the house at Studio 8H with performances of his songs "My Ex’s Best Friend" and "Lonely."

When Kelly wasn’t making headlines for toppling over with Davidson, he caught the attention of fans and paparazzi on Saturday when he carried girlfriend Megan Fox into NBC Studios.

The young recording artist shared video of his chivalrous deed to Twitter that day with a "good afternoon NYC." Some people crowding the pair wore face masks while many others did not, including Fox and Kelly.

Both stars have been an item since the actress parted ways from her husband, "90210" actor Brian Austin Green. Fox and Kelly reportedly fell in love while they began filming their upcoming crime thriller film "Midnight in the Switchgrass," according to E! News. Production had been halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Green, 47, confirmed he and Fox, 34, had separated in May with a cryptic Instagram post and podcast episode of "…with Brian Austin Green." Right before Thanksgiving, the famous soon-to-be exes filed for divorce after a little more than 10 years of marriage.

As of recent, Kelly and Fox have sparked engagement rumors, but nothing has been confirmed.