Macaulay Culkin’s fiancée Brenda Song’s airline nightmare sparks debate after first-class seats given away

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Macaulay Culkin's fiancée Brenda Song called out Alaska Airlines following a bad travel experience with their family.

The 37-year-old actress, who shares sons Dakota, 4, and Carson, 3, with the 45-year-old "Home Alone" star took to social media on Saturday to blast the airline, which she claimed gave away their pre-booked first-class seats unexpectedly on the day of their flight. Song said that due to the seat change, she and Culkin were separated from their two young children during the trip.

"I didn’t know when you book your first class tickets 6 months in advance for your family … @alaskaair can just give away your seats the morning of with no warning splitting up you and your 3 and 4 year old kids," Song wrote in a post shared on her Instagram Story.

"We will never fly @alaskaair again and neither should you," "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" alum declared, tagging her fiancé.

MACAULAY CULKIN KEEPS HIS 'HOME ALONE' IDENTITY SECRET FROM HIS KIDS FOR ADORABLE REASON

Culkin expressed his support for his fiancée's frustration, reposting her message on his Instagram Story and jokingly writing, "Hell hath no fury like a Brenda scorned…"

Fox News Digital has reached out to representatives for Song and Culkin for comment.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, a representative for Alaska Airlines said, "The experience these guests had today was unacceptable and not reflective of the care we strive to deliver. We have reached out to the family to make it right."

"Traveling can be stressful, especially with young children, and we pride ourselves on being a top airline for families," the spokesperson continued. "We are deeply sorry for adding friction to the experience. We appreciate that guests have a choice in the airline they select and we take our responsibility seriously to deliver a safe, reliable, and caring experience every single time."

BUDGET AIRLINE BLASTED IN VIRAL VIDEO AS ‘PERFECT HONEYMOON WEEK’ ENDS IN TRAVEL CHAOS

Song's post sparked a divided reaction online, with many fans supporting the actress's frustration while others dismissed the situation as overblown.

"Brenda has a reason to be upset, these are the tickets she paid for and most of all she didn’t want to be apart from her kids," one social media user wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

"If you’ve paid for them, how can they give them away? I’d be angry too," another added.

"Every parent felt that Instagram Story," one fan wrote. "Booking 6 months in advance for your kid's birthday just to be split up is a nightmare. Brenda's right to call it out, and Mac’s 'Brenda scorned' joke was the perfect touch of humor to a stressful situation."

"Apologies after the fact from Alaska Air means c--p," another chimed in. "What they did was cruel and unusual punishment to those people. Seriously? They purchased them six months in advance and then just ripped away?"

FLYERS WARN AIR TRAVEL IS BECOMING UNBEARABLE AS PASSENGER SEATS KEEP SHRINKING

Meanwhile, several critics mocked Song's complaint as out of touch.

"It's absolutely astounding to me that celebrities think we give AF about their everyday problems," one X user wrote. "Whether she's right to be unhappy or not, its not worth broadcasting when you live a life of luxury. STFU"

"Boo f---ing hoo seriously get over yourself and this #nothingburger," another commented.

"OMG. How did they survive!" one critic added.

Culkin and Song first met in 2014 at a mutual friend's house, but reconnected and began a romantic relationship in 2017 when they were both cast in the 2019 comedy "Changeland."

The pair welcomed Dakota in April 2021 and Carson in December 2022. They later went on to get engaged in January 2022, with a source telling People at the time the couple was "excited for their future together."

After years in the entertainment industry, Culkin was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2023.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

While accepting the honor on stage, he thanked Song for being her "champion," adding, "You're the only person happier for me today than I am."

"You're the best woman I've ever known. You're the best person I've ever known," he said. "You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family. And after the birth of our two boys, you've become one of my three favorite people."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

During a 2025 interview with People magazine, Song said that she, Culkin and their children have come to really enjoy traveling together as a family, especially since her sons are older now.

"We went on a trip to Hawaii this past summer, and it was just so much fun, simply because I think my boys are at an age now where they can actually enjoy it," the "Running Point" actress said. "They were at the beach every day, riding bikes, doing all of the activities, and it was really special. My parents were there, and so to me that felt like our first family vacay, a proper one."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Song also shared that she loves planning future trips and would love to visit Fiji or Japan. She explained that and that one of her favorite parts of traveling is simply trying different foods wherever she goes.

"I spend a lot of time in Paris and I love French cuisine, and so we had an incredible, I almost want to call it omakase, but it's a tasting menu that just blew my mind," she said. "It was at Joël Robuchon's restaurant and it was just the first time that I had French food."