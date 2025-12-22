Expand / Collapse search
Travel

Flyers warn air travel is becoming unbearable as passenger seats keep shrinking

People feel 'crushed' by neighboring passengers on full flights, posts reveal

By Kelly McGreal Fox News
More and more travelers are taking to social media to share the uncomfortable experiences they've had sitting in cramped airplane seats — prompting renewed debate over airline seating policies and passenger etiquette.

Across multiple platforms, passengers have posted videos and detailed accounts about situations in which they were literally pressed against windows or armrests on fully booked flights.

Some users described feeling trapped, panicked or even short of breath during flights when neighboring passengers leaned into their space or occupied more than the person's assigned seat area.

PASSENGERS SHARE 'WEIRDEST' THINGS SEEN ON PLANES, INCLUDING UNUSUAL FOODS, BARE FEET AND BARNYARD ANIMALS

In one widely discussed Reddit post, a passenger said he or she was crushed against the side of the plane during a cross-country flight after the middle-seat passenger fell asleep shortly after takeoff. 

The user said attempts to push back were unsuccessful — and the person eventually asked for help from flight attendants.

Passengers seated closely together in economy class airplane seats during a commercial flight.

Viral videos and online posts highlight passenger frustration over tight seating and personal space issues on crowded flights. (iStock)

The post prompted hundreds of responses from users who said they, too, had encountered situations like that.

One user wrote, "United has a policy for this — [passengers] must be able to sit in their own seat with the armrests fully down, otherwise they need a second seat. If there aren’t extra seats, they need to change to a flight that has some."

HOT DEBATE ABOUT 'NIGHTMARE' PLANE PASSENGER ERUPTS AFTER MAN BREWS ESPRESSO AT 35,000 FEET

Many people urged other passengers to raise seating concerns during the boarding process rather than after a flight departs — while others said the airlines often fail to enforce their own policies.

On TikTok, users have posted videos describing feeling squeezed into their seats during flights and debating who bears responsibility when space becomes an issue.

"Keep your opinion to yourself."

In one video, a man described sitting next to a larger passenger and suggested the person may have needed two seats. 

Some commenters said criticism should not be directed at larger passengers

"Instead of shaming them, you [should] keep your opinion to yourself," one user wrote.

Limited legroom in economy class airplane seating with passenger knees close to the seatback.

The discussion drew controversial reactions, with users sharply divided over seating policies, passenger comfort and accusations of shaming. (iStock)

Others defended those speaking out about the issue. 

"How is he being mean?" one user said, referencing a poster who complained about his situation. "He paid for a seat and was crushed into two-thirds of it."

"Put the armrest down," several users wrote.

Florida-based etiquette expert Jacqueline Whitmore, a former flight attendant, said the issue reflects growing challenges as airplane seating continues to shrink.

Business traveler working on a laptop while seated in a premium airplane seat during a flight.

Commenters suggested simple solutions, such as lowering the arm rest or asking a flight attendant about a seat change or upgrade. (iStock)

"The seats on airplanes seem to be getting smaller for everyone, which makes awareness essential," Whitmore told Fox News Digital.

"No one should be pressed, leaned on or crowded out of their seat."

"When space becomes a problem and boundaries are crossed, the solution isn’t to suffer in silence," she also said.

"It’s best to address the situation calmly, thoughtfully and appropriately."

"No one should be pressed, leaned on or crowded out of their seat."

The websites of United Airlines and American Airlines note that passengers who need more space can book an additional seat or upgrade to a wider premium cabin — with options to rebook on another flight if extra seating is unavailable.

Airplane passenger with long legs sitting cramped in economy class seat behind another traveler.

"When space becomes a problem and boundaries are crossed, the solution isn’t to suffer in silence," said one expert. (iStock)

The airlines also state that passengers must be able to sit within their own seats, with armrests fully lowered.

They recommend addressing seating needs in advance, as same-day accommodations may be limited on full flights.

Fox News Digital reached out to United Airlines and American Airlines for further comment. 

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

