Drake, Golden State Warriors trash talking escalates after Game 2

The trash talking between the Golden State Warriors and Toronto Raptors ambassador Drake escalated Sunday night as Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson were both chirping at the rapper.

Durant and Thompson were seen in the tunnel making sure Drake knew the series was tied up after the Warriors 109-104 win. KRON4 reporter Jason Dumas caught the exchange.

RAPTORS COME UP SHORT AS WARRIORS TAKE GAME 2, EVEN THE SERIES

“We'll see you in the Bay, Aubrey,” Thompson said, referring to Drake’s real name Aubrey Graham. “You weren't talking tonight were ya? Bum a--.”

Durant added: “It’s alright, it’s OK. Keep your head up.”

Durant did not play in Game 2 because of an injury and Thompson left the game early due to a hamstring injury.

The Warriors and Drake have been at each other’s necks through the first two games of the series.

DRAKE APPEARS TO CALL WARRIORS ‘TRASH’ AFTER GAME 1 LOSS TO RAPTORS

After the Raptors’ Game 1 victory, Drake appeared to call the Warriors “trash” as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green headed back into the locker room.

It’s unclear whether Drake will appear in Oakland as the series shifts back to the Golden State.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Drake had already been warned by Bay Area band Smash Mouth that his sideline antics weren’t going to fly at the Oracle Arena.