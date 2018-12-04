Luke Skywalker's 'original' Star Wars lightsaber to hit auction block

Star Wars fans who are willing to drop big bucks on memorabilia from the movie saga have a new collectible to try to snatch: Luke Skywalker's famed lightsaber.

The "original" artifact from the series' "A New Hope" film, will be auctioned off next week in Los Angeles, California, according to a news release from auction house Profiles in History.

'STAR WARS' STAR MARK HAMILL REACTS TO CRIME STORY ABOUT SUSPECT NAMED LUKE SKY WALKER

Auctioneers believe the famed Jedi weapon, used by Mark Hamill, could fetch for $150,000 to $200,000.

Hamill, however, warned prospective buyers on Twitter Tuesday, writing that he didn't use just one lightsaber when he filmed the Star Wars movies, and thus, the lightsaber up for auction might not be as rare as advertised.

"Be Advised-There was no ONE lightsaber I used in the films, but many, MANY, both for myself & my stunt-double," Hamill tweeted. "Multiple duplicate back-up props are commonplace during production-When the handle ridges were cutting my hands, they even made a few w/ soft sponge ridges! #BuyerBeware."

The lightsaber — "from the first Star Wars from (the) collection of set decorator Roger Christian" — will be auctioned off from Dec. 11 through 13.