'Star Wars' star Mark Hamill reacts to crime story about suspect named Luke Sky Walker

Sentencing a child to carry the name Luke Sky Walker through life is more of a crime than violating probation on a theft charge, according to "Star Wars" actor Mark Hamill, who recently reacted to news accounts of the arrest of a Tennessee man.

“The real crime here is Mr. & Mrs. Walker saddling this poor guy with that name in the first place,” Hamill tweeted early Sunday about Walker’s probation violation arrest three days earlier.

Hamill also embedded the hashtag #AlsoTooShortForAStormtrooper -- a comment on Walker’s height, which was shown as just under 5 feet 6 inches in his mugshot photo.

Walker, 21, of Johnson City, was arrested in connection with a felony theft charge. The Force was not with him, as he was being held in Carter County jail with no bond, pending further legal action, according to jail records.

Hamill is best known for his portrayal of Luke Skywalker in the "Star Wars" film series.