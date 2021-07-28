Luke Bryan hopes to 'inspire people' in docuseries about overcoming family tragedy, grief

Luke Byran is getting personal in his upcoming docu-series, "Luke Bryan: My Dirt Road Diary."

The country singer, 45, opens up about his life in the spotlight, creating music, and how he's persevered after his family was struck by a number of tragic deaths.

"I've had so many tragedies in my life," Bryan told People magazine. "It's almost like you don't want to tell the story because you don't want to feel like you're out there craving sympathy."

In 1996, the star's older brother, Chris, was killed in a car accident. He was 26 years old. In 2007, Bryan's older sister, Kelly, died suddenly at 39 years old from unexplained natural causes. Then in 2014, Kelly's husband, Lee, had a heart attacked and died at 46 years old.

Kelly and Lee left behind three kids who Bryan and his wife, Caroline, took in and helped raise. The couple also shares two sons of their own: Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 13, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 10.

"You truly never get over it," the "American Idol" judge admitted. "You truly never settle in your mind that it's happened. I mean, it's always there."

In the five-part series, which premieres on IMDb TV, Amazon's premium free streaming service, on Aug. 6, Bryan recalls how music helped him through grief.

"If I can inspire people to move on from tragedy, hopefully by my behavior," he told the outlet, "that's what life's all about for me."

Bryan started singing in small bars in his hometown of Leesburg, Ga., roots that eventually lead him to success in Nashville, Tenn.

The ACM Award winner even believes Chris and Kelly may be looking out for him on the other side.

"Maybe Chris and Kelly and Lee have moved some puzzle pieces around to make my life so fortunate," he mused. "When I say my prayers at night, I have to say, 'Thank y'all for looking after us down here.'"

Bryan truly values his career highs because, in music and in life, he knows "we're not promised another day."

"I'm having more fun on stage right now than I ever have, because I know I can do it," he said. "The first three years of headlining, you don't know if you can do it. You have to go prove to yourself that you can do it, and that's very challenging, and it's a lot of pressure. All of that pressure affects your ability to be your best. Now, the lack of pressure can truly make me my best. I get to enjoy and be totally comfortable in the moment — and being totally comfortable allows my personality to come out, which is what people truly want to see."