Luke Bryan says 'make-up sex' keeps 14-year marriage to wife Caroline 'great'

Luke Bryan shared the secret to his successful 14-year marriage to his wife Caroline Bryan.

The country music star, 44, was asked during a Q&A with theSkimm, "What's the secret to a great marriage?"

Bryan smiled and advised, "Communicate and make-up sex." He also showed how the image on his phone's lock screen is one of him and his spouse.

During the interview, the "American Idol" judge also revealed that he hasn't met fellow judge, Katy Perry's daughter, yet in person.

"I have FaceTimed on set with Katy's precious daughter Dasiy Dove," he said. "But I haven't been able to do the baby fat, pinching the cheeks stuff yet."

Back in February, the musician explained how "communication is key" and pursuing one's own passions is extremely important.

"Obviously quarantine has certainly put its share of new things to navigate," Bryan joked to People magazine. "Caroline and I are used to spending quite a bit of time apart, and now I'm just here every day. But the main thing with us is properly inserting alcohol in parts of the relationship — it does a really, really good job for us. I'm playing!"

"It's all about communication and giving each other time to go do the things that we're passionate about," he adds. "But the communication is so critical. When you get your wires crossed... I know it sounds cliché, but never go to bed mad. You really have to abide by that stuff," he added.

The "Country Girl" crooner explained how marriage comes with hard work and in his experience, you can't let something little escalate into something big.

"Sitting and letting something small turn into a big event is not how you make it," Bryan said. "[Once you] have a family, you're doing this with your family – it's a lot. But you've walked down the aisle and you've said in front of God, 'This is who I'm going to be with forever.' You have to work so hard at it."

The couple share sons, Thomas "Bo" Boyer, 12, and Tatum "Tate" Christopher, 10, together, and are raising their nephew, Til, 19, and nieces Jordan, 25, and Kris, 22, after their parents (Bryan's sister and brother-in-law) died a few years apart.