New York
Published

Lukas prize awarded to Linda Villarosa, Deborah Cohen amongst others

Previous Lukas prize winners include Robert Caro, Isabel Wilkerson, Jill Lepore

Associated Press
Linda Villarosa's "Under the Skin," an exploration of racism's impact on the American healthcare system, and Deborah Cohen's history of a network of journalists who confronted fascism before World War II, "Last Call at the Hotel Imperial," were among the winners of awards announced Tuesday by the J. Anthony Lukas Prize Project.

Villarosa won the $10,000 J. Anthony Lukas Book Prize for a nonfiction work that exemplifies reportorial and literary excellence, and Cohen the $10,000 Mark Lynton History Prize for "intellectual distinction" and "felicity of expression."

The project also gave $25,000 awards to two books in progress that are "significant works of nonfiction on American topics of political or social concern": Jesselyn Cook's "The Quiet Damage: QAnon and the Destruction of the American Family" and Mike Hixenbaugh's "Uncivil: One Town’s Fight over Race and Identity, and the New Battle for America’s Schools."

JOHN NEWBERY MEDAL FOR THE YEAR'S BEST CHILDREN'S BOOK AWARDED TO AMINA LUQMAN-DAWSON'S 'FREEWATER'

The covers of "Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and On the Health of Our Nation" by Linda Villarosa and "Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took On a World at War" by Deborah Cohen are pictured above.

The covers of "Under the Skin: The Hidden Toll of Racism on American Lives and On the Health of Our Nation" by Linda Villarosa and "Last Call at the Hotel Imperial: The Reporters Who Took On a World at War" by Deborah Cohen are pictured above. (Doubleday via AP)

Established in 1998, the project is managed by the Columbia Journalism School and the Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard and is named for the late author and investigative journalist. Previous winners include Robert Caro, Isabel Wilkerson and Jill Lepore.

