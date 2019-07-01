'Love Island' US edition reveals its 11 love-seeking singles

American audiences will be swooning for "Love Island" later this month, and we've just got a sneak peek at the show's hopeful romantics.

The popular British dating show, which returned to the UK in 2015 after nearly a decade off the air, will be heading to the US for an adaptation for CBS beginning on July 9. The network has recently revealed the 11 of the show's contestants, who will come together in Fiji to find their other half. Those who to fail do so will ultimately face elimination.

The reality series will be hosted by actress, social media star and model Arielle Vandenberg. According to CBS, the audience will also play an integral role in how these islanders' fates will play out on screen.

"Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly," the network said in a press release. "Challenges abound with new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers, who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize."

While we wait for the series premiere next week, the network has dished on who's who among the upcoming cast.

Elizabeth Weber

Age: 24

Lives: New York City

Occupation: Advertising executive

Hobbies: Loves traveling, mystery movies, beach volleyball and rollerblading.

Celebrity crush: Shawn Mendes

Mallory Santic

Age 25

Lives: Vancouver, Wash.

Occupation: Analyst for Nike

Looking for: Someone who is motivated, independent, fun, wild and spontaneous.

Biggest pet peeve in a partner: loud chewer

Caroline “Caro” Viehweg

Age 21

Lives: Los Angeles

Occupation: Marketing student

Looking for: A guy who is spiritual, loving, friendly, funny and authentic.

Celebrity crush: The Rock because he is sexy, strong, powerful and hardworking.

Alexandra Stewart

Age 25

Lives: Los Angeles

Occupation: Publicist

Looking for: Someone romantic, compassionate and supportive. Bonus points if he’s tall.

Celebrity crush: Liam Hemsworth

Alana Morrison

Age 21

Lives: New Haven, Conn.

Occupation: College student

Looking for: She’s never had a boyfriend so she’s looking for the guy who is funny and goofy.

Celebrity crush: Odell Beckham Jr.

Kyra Green

Age 22

Lives: Los Angeles

Occupation: Musician

Looking for: That special somebody with a skater, artistic vibe.

Celebrity crush: Johnny Depp

Cashel Barnett

Age 27

Lives: Sacramento, Calif.

Occupation: Model and musician

Looking for: His dream girl is someone funny!

Celebrity crush: Tina Fey

Yamen Sanders

Age 24

Lives: Los Angeles

Occupation: Real estate agent

Personality: Friends describe him as the life of the party and the best person to get advice from.

Celebrity crush: Amber Rose

Michael Yi

Age 29

Lives: Miami

Occupation: Model

Looking for: While he can’t describe his ideal romantic partner, he’s confident he’ll know her when he meets her.

Celebrity crush: Jennifer Garner

Weston Richey

Age 25

Lives: Dallas

Occupation: Photographer

Looking for: Someone beautiful on the inside and out, and a great smile will really win him over.

Fun fact: He built his own house!

Zac Mirabelli

Age 22

Lives: Chicago

Occupation: Grocery store cashier

Looking for: A trustworthy, supportive and goofy girl who brings out the best in him.

Celebrity crush: Rachel McAdams

"Love Island" will premiere on CBS on Tuesday, July 9 with a special 90-minute episode, before airing every weeknight at 8 PM ET/PT.