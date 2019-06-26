Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn tease new Amazon reality series 'Making the Cut'

If you felt Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn's absence on the latest season of "Project Runway," don't fret as the duo will soon return to television for a new reality series.

Last year, the pair announced they'd be leaving "Project Runway" after 16 seasons to join Amazon for an upcoming, then-untitled reality show.

Finally, on Wednesday Amazon revealed more details about the new program, titled "Making The Cut." According to Entertainment Weekly, it will feature hosts Klum and Gunn as they challenge 12 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world to increase their brand and achieve international success.

Per the outlet, the winner of the series -- which premieres in 2020 -- will receive a whopping $1 million grant to invest in their company. In addition, all looks that appear on the show will be available for purchase on Amazon throughout the season.

The pair just began filming the show's first runway challenge in Paris, and Klum couldn't hold back her excitement on set, saying in a Twitter video, "You know, sometimes you have a dream, and all of a sudden, it's reality!"

The video, which was filmed in front of the Eiffel Tower, featured the caption: "It is said that 'when one door closes, another opens'... and sometimes it has a view of the Eiffel Tower!"

She also tweeted a video of her and Gunn posing in front of the iconic Paris landmark.

Gunn also teased the new show on Instagram, captioning a similar photo of the duo in front of the Eiffel Tower, "So excited to be hosting #makingthecut with the fabulous @heidiklum!"

Amazon has not yet revealed further details about the show, including an exact release date, but judging from these new photos, it'll probably be a lot of fun.