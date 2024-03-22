'Lost Highway' star Patricia Arquette recalls filming 'terrifying' nude scene while crew said 'crude things'

Patricia Arquette reflected on filming the nude scene in "Lost Highway" in a new interview.

The actress, 55, opened up about the concerns she had during an appearance at the Series Mania Festival in France on Thursday.

"I was so extremely modest — I would take a bath in the dark," Arquette recalled, according to Variety. "The scene when my character had to strip was terrifying to me."

"Lost Highway" director David Lynch apparently stepped in after Arquette expressed her discomfort.

"Some of the guys were saying crude things and I told David: ‘I am not comfortable,'" she admitted. "'They are saying gross things.'"

"He said, ‘You read the script. Wait, who said what?’ When I came back, all these men were looking at their feet, all apologetic," Arquette continued.

The actress also found herself feeling uncomfortable while filming a sex scene.

"It was supposed to be a closed set," she explained. "I said, ‘If I take this robe off, and I look at you and I know you don’t have to be there, I am going to punch you in the face.' Later, I told [costar] Balthazar [Getty], ‘Just keep your hands on my tits. I would rather you hold them than the whole world saw them.'"

Arquette starred in the 1997 film as Renee Madison. The star-studded cast included Bill Pullman, Robert Blake, Gary Busey, Giovanni Ribisi and Richard Pryor.

Arquette previously opened up about her "phobia of nudity" in an 2022 interview with The Guardian.

"One of the reasons I took the role was my phobia of nudity, but doing all those nude scenes didn’t cure it," she said. "I had to peek through my fingers when I watched those moments in the film."

Arquette also revealed that she visited dominatrix clubs to prepare for the role, saying: "I visited some weird clubs to prepare for the part, including this dominatrix place where some customers paid to be used as tables. I tried to study what the power dynamics were in there, the microexpressions in people’s faces."

