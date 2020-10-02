Patricia Arquette fears Trump will downplay coronavirus as 'just a bad flu' after testing positive

Patricia Arquette reacted to President Trump's and first lady Melania Trump's positive coronavirus tests with a prediction that the two are likely to receive any and all coronavirus interventions possible.

The “Boyhood” star also expressed worry that the president and his wife would downplay symptoms as “just a bad flu” amid high death rates in the United States.

Trump, 74, first revealed on Thursday night that his adviser Hope Hicks had tested positive and as a result, he and Melania, 50, were getting tested.

“As many problems as I have with Trump I hope he didn’t catch Covid,” Arquette, 52, tweeted after seeing that information.

Hours later, the POTUS tweeted, “Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19. We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately.”

He added: “We will get through this TOGETHER!”

“They will have access to every medical support and intervention imaginable,” Arquette predicted on Twitter. “I just hope I don’t have to hear later ‘it’s just a bad flu.’”

One fan responded to the actress, writing, “I truly think the biggest danger is if he has no symptoms then brags about how it isn't a big deal.”

“I am very worried about that too,” Arquette said.

She later tweeted, “Keep away from Barron,” referring to the couple’s 14-year-old son.

One follower criticized Arquette, saying it wasn’t the time for “jokes.”

In response, the Oscar winner said, “I’m serious. Lots of people are taking this virus too lightly. It can hurt kids.”

The “True Romance” star also tweeted her best wishes to former vice president Joe Biden following his proximity to Trump at the first presidential debate. Due to coronavirus precautions, Trump and Biden did not shake hands prior to the debate.

“I pray to God you and your family are safe from covid,” Arquette said.

Following Trump’s reveal that he tested positive, a White House source told Fox News that he and the first lady are “fine” and are in the quarantine process at the White House.

MelaniaTrump also tweeted, "As too many Americans have done this year, @POTUS & I are quarantining at home after testing positive for COVID-19. We are feeling good & I have postponed all upcoming engagements. Please be sure you are staying safe & we will all get through this together."

