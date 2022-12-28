Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT
Published

Los Angeles police confirm Rapper Theophilus London reported missing by family

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to Fox News Digital a missing person report was filed on Wednesday

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Rapper Theophilus London – who has worked with Kanye West, Travis Scott and Tame Impala – has been reported missing by his family.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a missing persons report was filed on Wednesday for London. The police department had no other information to provide.

His family traveled to Los Angeles on Tuesday to file the missing persons report, according to Variety. The family shared a statement with the outlet, stating the last time anyone spoke to London was in July.

Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family to the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday.

Theophilus London has been reported missing by his family to the Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday. (Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic)

London posted prolifically on Instagram, but his last posts also came in July.

"London is a 6’2″, 175-pound Black man with dark brown eyes. According to his representatives, "If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or well-being, please reach out to his cousin Mikhail Noel at his instagram account @iamdjkellz, or the LAPD," the statement read.

"Theo, your Dad loves you, son," his father, Lary Moses London, said in the statement.

"We miss you. And all your friends and relatives are searching for you. Wherever you are send us some signal. No matter what we will come get you son."

Theophilus London's family said they last heard from him in July.

Theophilus London's family said they last heard from him in July. (Photo by Foc Kan)

Since 2011, London has collaborated with Scott, West, Ellie Goulding, Big Boi, Tame Impala and more. London himself has released three studio albums — 2011′s "Timez Are Weird These Days," "Vibes" and 2020′s "Bebey." 

He recently was a featured artist on Young Franco’s "Get Your Money," released this past September — after his family says he was last heard from.

Theophilus London performed at his album "Bebey" release party at Indiepop on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 

Theophilus London performed at his album "Bebey" release party at Indiepop on February 13, 2020 in Los Angeles, California.  (Photo by Ella Hovsepian)

"I wanted to see what a sense of family is, a sense of me having a plot of land, building a house on my own land, instead of sleeping at a hotel for the rest of my life," he said in an interview with Complex on going out on his own in 2020.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

