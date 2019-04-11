Lori Loughlin turned down reality show with daughters a year before college admissions scandal

Lori Loughlin may want to get a new agent.

The "Fuller House" star revealed a year before the college admissions scandal that she turned down a reality show offer.

“I have my two girls … and they’re doing really well. Olivia Jade’s YouTube channel is doing really well and Bella’s at her first year of college and she’s enjoying it and she’s also pursuing an acting career,” Loughlin, 54, told E! News in a resurfaced interview from February 2018. “We’ve been asked to do a reality show a couple times. We’re not that exciting.”

The disgraced actress may want to circle back with the producers she rejected, because her career has already been impacted by the scandal.

Loughlin has been edited out and fired from her Hallmark series "When Calls the Heart," and her legal troubles are mounting — which may have well made for great reality TV.

Loughlin and husband Mossimo Giannulli are accused of paying scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer $500,000 to get each of their daughters, 20-year-old Isabella and 19-year-old beauty vlogger Olivia Jade, into the University of Southern California.

Loughlin and 55-year-old fashion designer Giannulli reportedly posed their daughters as crew team recruits despite the girls never being rowers in high school.

Isabella and Olivia Jade's statuses at USC are on hold pending the school's investigations into individual cases.

Giannulli and Loughlin reportedly rejected a plea deal and are now facing additional charges of money laundering — and a potential 40 years behind bars if convicted.

Sources said the actress thought she could "skate by" on the charges without prison time and is now "finally realizing just how serious this is. She is seeing the light that she will do jail time and is freaking out."