Lori Loughlin, Mossimo Giannulli vacation in Mexico following prison sentences

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli aren't letting the college admissions scandal stop them from having a good time as the pair was recently spotted enjoying a vacation in Mexico.

In a recent photo from their getaway, the "Full House" alum, 56, can be seen soaking up some sun poolside while smiling and happily chatting with two men – one of them Giannulli – in the water. For the outing, Loughlin wore a blue and white cover-up paired with a round-brim visor. A messy bun poked out from the top of the hat.

In addition to hanging by the pool during their trip, the jailbirds spent some quality time with their friends. Giannulli and his buddies were also seen hitting up the golf course.

Page Six reported that the duo arrived in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Thursday.

Back in May, Loughlin and Giannulli asked the court for permission to go on the trip as they're currently on supervised release following their prison sentences. They were given the legal OK about a week later.

Giannulli, 57, wrapped up his five-month prison sentence with two weeks of house arrest in April.

Loughlin was in prison for two months in late 2020 and spent Christmas behind bars. She was released on Dec. 29.

The two were imprisoned for their involvement in the college admissions scandal, which saw them – as well as fellow actress Felicity Huffman and several other parents – finagle their children's way into college by bypassing the traditional admissions process.

For their part, the Hallmark actress and her designer husband worked with ringleader William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade, 21, and Isabella Rose, 22 into the University of Southern California under the false pretenses of being crew team recruits.

It was reported back in April that the two are considering relocating from Los Angeles to Idaho in order to focus on healing their marriage.