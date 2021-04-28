Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli looking to leave Los Angeles to 'work on their marriage’

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both completed their prison sentences after pleading guilty for participating in the national college admissions scandal and now they reportedly want to focus on healing their marriage.

The former "Full House" star, 56, and her fashion designer husband, 57, are looking to leave Los Angeles and start fresh in Idaho, a source told Us Weekly.

"They recently downsized from their spacious home in Bel Air, which overlooked the Bel-Air Country Club, to a smaller home in the guard-gated community of Hidden Hills," the insider claimed.

The source added how the couple was worried their two daughters Olivia and Isabella needed support but now since both girls have moved out, Loughlin and Giannulli feel it's time to reconnect out of town.

"Both girls have their own places and are trying to lead a normal life with their own friends and business opportunities," the source explained. "They can start anew and work on their marriage together as the whole college scandal has taken a toll on both of them, as well as their marriage."

Back in August, Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William "Rick" Singer to get their daughters recruited onto the University of Southern California crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

In a plea agreement, Loughlin agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

Loughlin was released from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Dublin, Calif. back on Dec. 28.

Meanwhile, Giannulli spent five months at a federal prison in Lompoc near Santa Barbara, Calif., and was released in early April.