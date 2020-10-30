Lori Loughlin 'hopes to be home by Christmas' after she reports to prison early: report

Lori Loughlin wants to be home for the holidays -- or at least by 2021 -- which is why she reported early to prison for her two-month sentence, according to a new report.

On Friday, the actress reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., a U.S. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson at the facility confirmed to Fox News. She had until Nov. 19 to report to prison.

Now, according to People magazine, citing a legal source close to Loughlin, the reasoning behind it is due to the fact that she wants to be released by the end of the year.

"She hopes to be home by Christmas, but she’ll definitely be home by New Year’s," the insider said.

LORI LOUGHLIN BEGINS HER 2-MONTH PRISON SENTENCE FOR ROLE IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The source added: "She had everything in order, so she decided a couple of days ago to report to prison. She can put this behind her as she goes into 2021."

FCI Dublin is a low-security federal prison for roughly 1,200 female inmates. The prison bureau spokesperson confirmed to Fox News it is the same facility where "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman served 11 days of a planned two-week sentence for similar crimes.

The “Fuller House” alum was handed a two-month term behind bars in August after she and her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded guilty to charges stemming from $500,000 payments to scam mastermind William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli, recruited onto University of Southern California's crew team. The two had never participated in the sport.

LORI LOUGHLIN’S PRISON OFFERS PILATES, SPIN CLASS AND MORE AS SHE SERVES TIME IN COLLEGE ADMISSIONS SCANDAL

The sentences put an end to more than a year of legal battles. Loughlin and Giannulli initially pleaded not guilty to expanded charges of bribery brought against them in October along with 11 other parents swept up in the scandal. In May, the duo shocked many when they changed course and agreed to plead guilty as Huffman did in 2019.

In their plea agreement, Loughlin, 56, agreed to serve two months and pay a $150,000 fine along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Giannulli, 57, meanwhile, would serve five months in prison, pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As of Friday, Giannulli -- who also has until Nov. 19 to report to prison -- has yet to report to a facility to begin his five-month sentence.

In addition to the sentence, Loughlin was fired from roles on both Netflix's "Fuller House" and Hallmark's "When Calls the Heart" after her role in the scandal came to light in 2019.

A rep for Loughlin did not immeidately respond to Fox News' request for comment.

The Associated Press and Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report