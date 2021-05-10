Lori Loughlin's daughters Olivia and Isabella post sweet tributes for Mother's Day

Lori Loughlin's daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, celebrated their mom with public tributes on Mother's Day.

They both posted messages on their respective social media accounts Sunday. This is Loughlin's first Mother's Day since she was released from prison after pleading guilty for her role in the college admissions scandal.

Olivia posted a black-and-white throwback pic of the "Full House" star in an evening dress. "you are the best. period," the 21-year-old YouTube star wrote.

Meanwhile, Bella shared old film stills of herself with Olivia and their mom from when they were young kids. The 22-year-old captioned the pic, "Mama bear."

Loughlin started her prison sentence at Northern California facility FCI-Dublin on Oct. 30 and was released on Dec. 28.

Since leaving, she also completed her mandated 100 hours of community service in February. Per her plea agreement, Loughlin has to pay a $150,000 fine and be under two years of supervised release.

"I made an awful decision. I went along with a plan to give my daughters an unfair advantage in the college admissions process. In doing so, I ignored my intuition and allowed myself to be swayed from my moral compass. I thought I was acting out of love for my children, but in reality, it only undermined and diminished my daughters’ abilities and accomplishments," the actress said in a statement at her sentencing in 2020.

Loughlin's husband, Mossimo Gianulli completed his prison sentence on April 3 after serving five months. He has since completed another two weeks of home confinement.

Giannulli agreed to pay a $250,000 fine, be under two years of supervised release and complete 250 hours of community service in his plea deal.

The fashion designer addressed the court during his sentencing hearing in August and expressed regret for his involvement in the scandal.

"I do deeply regret ... the harm that my actions have caused my daughters, my wife and others. I take full responsibility for my conduct, I'm ready to accept consequences and move forward with the lessons I've learned from this experience," Giannulli said.