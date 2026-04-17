Lori Loughlin and daughter Olivia Jade stun on red carpet as fans can't get over their resemblance

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Lori Loughlin had fans seeing double when she posed for photos with her look-alike daughter at a recent event.

The 61-year-old "Full House" star and her daughter, Olivia Jade Giannulli, 26, walked the red carpet together at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art Opening Gala for the David Geffen Galleries on April 16, and fans noted their strong resemblance.

Loughlin stunned in a figure-hugging sequined metallic silver dress with a thigh-high slit. She paired the look with matching metallic silver high heels and styled her hair in a short, layered bob with bangs.

Olivia Jade turned heads in a black floor-length gown with a fitted sheer bodice with floral lace detailing and a halter neckline. The black satin skirt featured a peplum waistline with ruffles at her hips, as well as a train flowing behind her.

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While she didn't walk the red carpet, Loughlin's older daughter, Bella Giannulli, 27, posed for photos with her mother, sister and others inside the event in a strapless black dress.

Olivia Jade shared photos from the evening on her Instagram, and fans could not help but comment on the similarities between her and her mother.

"It’s crazy how strong your mom’s genes are. Ya’ll both look gorgeous," one fan wrote, while another added, "Most beautiful mom and daughter you look a lot like her."

A third chimed in with "I cannot believe how much you and your mother look alike."

During an interview with People, Olivia Jade spoke about not only her strong resemblance to her mother, but also how much Natasha Bure looks like her mother, Candace Cameron Bure, Loughlin's fellow "Full House" co-star.

"I think we both resemble our moms a lot physically, so it's weird for people that have watched our moms growing up and to see us as adults," she said. "It's a little trippy."

Olivia Jade found success as an influencer, gaining more than 1.8 million subscribers on YouTube who were drawn to her vlogs, skincare videos and makeup tutorials. Her brand eventually extended to partnerships with Sephora, TRESemmé and Estée Lauder.

Things took a turn for the worse in 2019 when she and her family were implicated in the college admissions scandal, in which Loughlin and her then-husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were accused of paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to the University of Southern California as rowing recruits.

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In the aftermath of the scandal, Olivia Jade was dropped from these partnerships and took a break from YouTube, while her parents pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud.

Loughlin ultimately agreed to serve two months in prison and pay a $150,000 fine, along with two years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service. Mossimo agreed to pay a $250,000 fine with two years of supervised release and 250 hours of community service, in addition to a five-month sentence.

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In 2025, Loughlin and Mossimo announced they were "living apart" after 28 years of marriage.

In a candid interview on the "Good Guys" podcast in October 2025, John Stamos defended Loughlin, calling Mossimo "a terrible narcissist," and her "a saint." He later added that he knows she didn't have much to do with the scandal, saying Mossimo "dragged her through that."

"She goes to f---ing prison for this a--hole for three months, right? And he goes for whatever," Stamos said. "And in typical Lori fashion, I said, ‘How was it?’ She goes, ‘You know, I met a lot of nice ladies in there. We have a book club.'"

He continued, "She didn’t deserve to be dragged through that … I know for a fact it was all him."

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