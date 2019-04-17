Lori Loughlin's daughter Isabella Giannulli deletes Instagram account shortly after parent’s ‘not guilty’ plea

Lori Loughlin’s daughter, Isabella “Bella” Giannulli deleted her Instagram account in the wake of the ongoing college admissions scandal.

Isabella recently deactivated her popular account shortly after her parents, Loughlin and fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli, pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and mail fraud.

The 20-year-old student, whose status at USC is reportedly on hold amid an internal investigation into the scandal, deactivated her account roughly one month after her mother did the same. Meanwhile, he sister, 19-year-old YouTube star Olivia Jade, still has her account up. However, she has not posted since Feb.28, nearly two weeks before the college admissions scandal news became public knowledge.

Loughlin and Giannulli are accused of spending $500,000 on each of their daughters to make them look like crew recruits at USC despite never actually rowing in the sport. Isabella’s parents rejected a plea agreement that fellow actress Felicity Huffman, who was also implicated in the case, accepted earlier this month. If convicted, the couple could face up to 40 years in jail.

The couple and more than a dozen other parents were hit last week with a money laundering conspiracy charge on top of the mail fraud conspiracy charge they were already facing. Several other indicted parents have also filed court documents entering not guilty pleas.

