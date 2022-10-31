Loretta Lynn remembered in touching tribute by Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban

Nearly a month after the death of country legend Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" has been properly memorialized in a celebration of not only her life but also of her music.

On Sunday, CMT and Sandbox Productions, alongside Lynn's family, gathered alongside the industry's biggest names, such as Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, and Martina McBride for the "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn" held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Tennessee.

Hosted by family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the special was a tribute to Lynn's music legacy, and all those she touched throughout her career.

Several individual artists or groups paid tribute to Lynn by singing her songs on stage.

To open the show, Wynonna Judd and Larry Strickland, as well as West Hampton, Reggie Smith, and Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band, performed "How Great Thou Art." The moving performance ended in the night's first standing ovation.

Singing "Coal Miners Daughter" were Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of Highwomen, accompanied by Brittney Spencer.

Among the beautiful array of photos of the late musician, Little Big Town performed "Let Her Fly."

Keith Urban got on stage to perform his rendition of "You're Looking at Country." Before singing, he played a voicemail that Lynn had left, inviting Urban to her birthday party.

Urban was also photographed backstage alongside Darius Rucker and Tim McGraw.

Several other touching moments happened throughout the night, including Lynn's granddaughter, Tayla, and daughter, Patsy, remembering the impact their matriarch left on the world.

Several famous ladies discussed the impact Lynn had on females in the industry, with Taylor Swift saying Lynn's ‘truthful, fearless honesty’ in her songwriting was very influential. McBride stated that "women of country music could not be where we are today without Loretta Lynn."

Her dear friend Dolly Parton said of Loretta, "[She] was the best friend anybody could ever have."

CMT will air the special again on November 2 at 8p/7c and November 6 at 11a/10c.