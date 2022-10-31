Expand / Collapse search
Loretta Lynn remembered in touching tribute by Dolly Parton, Taylor Swift, and Keith Urban

The Loretta Lynn tribute featured performances and speeches from her family, as well as Wynonna Judd and Tim McGraw

By Caroline Thayer | Fox News
Nearly a month after the death of country legend Loretta Lynn, the "Coal Miner's Daughter" has been properly memorialized in a celebration of not only her life but also of her music.

On Sunday, CMT and Sandbox Productions, alongside Lynn's family, gathered alongside the industry's biggest names, such as Little Big Town, Tim McGraw, and Martina McBride for the "Coal Miner's Daughter: A Celebration of the Life & Music of Loretta Lynn" held at the Grand Ole Opry House in Tennessee. 

Hosted by family friend Jenna Bush Hager, the special was a tribute to Lynn's music legacy, and all those she touched throughout her career.

Several individual artists or groups paid tribute to Lynn by singing her songs on stage.

LORETTA LYNN, COUNTRY MUSIC ICON, DEAD AT 90

Jenna Bush Hager, pictured with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, hosted the celebration on CMT.

Jenna Bush Hager, pictured with Karen Fairchild and Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town, hosted the celebration on CMT. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)

To open the show, Wynonna Judd and Larry Strickland, as well as West Hampton, Reggie Smith, and Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band, performed "How Great Thou Art." The moving performance ended in the night's first standing ovation.

Wes Hampton, Reggie Smith, and Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band, along with Wynonna Judd and Larry Strickland gave the opening performance of Loretta Lynn's tribute, singing "How Great Thou Art."

Wes Hampton, Reggie Smith, and Adam Crabb of the Gaither Vocal Band, along with Wynonna Judd and Larry Strickland gave the opening performance of Loretta Lynn's tribute, singing "How Great Thou Art." (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT)

Singing "Coal Miners Daughter" were Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile of Highwomen, accompanied by Brittney Spencer.

Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby of the Highwomen alongside Brittney Spencer performed Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miners Daughter."

Amanda Shires, Brandi Carlile and Natalie Hemby of the Highwomen alongside Brittney Spencer performed Loretta Lynn's "Coal Miners Daughter." (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT)

Among the beautiful array of photos of the late musician, Little Big Town performed "Let Her Fly."

Little Big Town performed "Let Her Fly" onstage.

Little Big Town performed "Let Her Fly" onstage. (Larry McCormack/Variety via Getty Images)

Keith Urban got on stage to perform his rendition of "You're Looking at Country." Before singing, he played a voicemail that Lynn had left, inviting Urban to her birthday party. 

Keith Urban performed Loretta Lynn's "You're Looking at Country" on stage.

Keith Urban performed Loretta Lynn's "You're Looking at Country" on stage. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for CMT)

Urban was also photographed backstage alongside Darius Rucker and Tim McGraw.

Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Darius Rucker posed together backstage. Both Urban and Rucker performed songs by Loretta Lynn.

Tim McGraw, Keith Urban and Darius Rucker posed together backstage. Both Urban and Rucker performed songs by Loretta Lynn. (John Shearer/Getty Images for CMT)

Several other touching moments happened throughout the night, including Lynn's granddaughter, Tayla, and daughter, Patsy, remembering the impact their matriarch left on the world.

Several famous ladies discussed the impact Lynn had on females in the industry, with Taylor Swift saying Lynn's ‘truthful, fearless honesty’ in her songwriting was very influential. McBride stated that "women of country music could not be where we are today without Loretta Lynn."

Her dear friend Dolly Parton said of Loretta, "[She] was the best friend anybody could ever have."

CMT will air the special again on November 2 at 8p/7c and November 6 at 11a/10c. 

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Trending