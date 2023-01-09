Lizzo, Post Malone, Lil Nas X and more performing at Napa Valley's 2023 BottleRock festival

The performers for the 2023 BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, California, have been announced, with Lizzo, Post Malone and Lil Nas X all part of the lineup.

The BottleRock festival is a three-day event that is scheduled for May 26 through May 28 this year.

The music festival's 2023 lineup was announced on the BottleRock Instagram on Monday, with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins all listed as headliners.

BIKINI-CLAD LIZZO SLAMS BODY SHAMERS IN INSTAGRAM POST: ‘NOT HERE TO FIT INTO YOUR BEAUTY STANDARDS’

Others on the lineup include Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Lupe Fiasco and Jax. Many others will take the stage throughout the weekend.

Last year's BottleRock 2023 also saw a lineup of popular musical acts take the stage, with Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, Kygo and Luke Combs all headlining the event.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS MOBILE APP TODAY

Tickets for the BottleRock 2023 festival go on sale Jan. 10 at noon PT.