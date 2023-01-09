Expand / Collapse search
Lizzo, Post Malone, Lil Nas X and more performing at Napa Valley's 2023 BottleRock festival

Three-day music festival scheduled for May 26 through May 28

By Ashlyn Messier | Fox News
The performers for the 2023 BottleRock festival in Napa Valley, California, have been announced, with Lizzo, Post Malone and Lil Nas X all part of the lineup.

The BottleRock festival is a three-day event that is scheduled for May 26 through May 28 this year. 

The music festival's 2023 lineup was announced on the BottleRock Instagram on Monday, with Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X and The Smashing Pumpkins all listed as headliners. 

The BottleRock festival is set to take place from May 26 to May 28, 2023. (Miikka Skaffari/FilmMagic/File)

Others on the lineup include Leon Bridges, Sheryl Crow, Carly Rae Jepsen, Bastille, Tove Lo, Lupe Fiasco and Jax. Many others will take the stage throughout the weekend.

Last year's BottleRock 2023 also saw a lineup of popular musical acts take the stage, with Metallica, Pink, Twenty One Pilots, Kygo and Luke Combs all headlining the event.

Luke Combs was one of the headliners at the 2022 festival.

Luke Combs was one of the headliners at the 2022 festival. (Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images/File)

Tickets for the BottleRock 2023 festival go on sale Jan. 10 at noon PT.

