Grammy presenter Lizzo accidentally curses during show: ‘I’m so sorry!’

While presenting at the 2021 Grammy Awards, Lizzo accidentally cursed on live television.

The three-time Grammy winner Lizzo appeared on stage to give away the first award of the night, best new artist.

"I’m presenting because I love you," she sang, a nod to one of her own lyrics. "My three shiny Grammys that I got last year. B---h I’m back!"

"Oh my god! I’m so sorry! I’m happy to present the first award of the night. 8 new musical heroes who all have that best new vibe. Megan [thee Stallion] stop laughing at me! These are the amazing nominees," Lizzo continued.

2021 GRAMMYS' PARTIAL WINNERS LIST

The Grammy went to rapper Megan thee Stallion. She is the first female rapper to win best new start since Lauryn Hill in 1999.

Twitter reacted to Lizzo's slip-up.

"If you’re not obsessed with lizzo you’re doing something wrong idc," one fan wrote.

"That moment when you realize that you just became a meme," another said.

"lizzo is the cutest," gushed someone else.

2021 GRAMMY AWARDS RED CARPET FASHION

Lizzo and Megan embraced as she went on-stage to accept her award.

"Thank you to my mama," Megan said from outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles. "She's not here with me today, but I know she's here with me in spirit and she always believed I could do this."

Fox News' Melissa Roberto contributed to this report