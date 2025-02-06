Liza Minnelli found her first husband ‘in a compromising position’: documentary

Liza Minnelli has been married and divorced four times, but her first union left her "truly devastated."

The entertainer, who famously starred as Sally Bowles in the film version of "Cabaret," is the subject of a new documentary, "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story." It details how the daughter of "Wizard of Oz" icon Judy Garland and director Vincente Minnelli made her mark both on stage and in Hollywood. It also explores her many loves and heartbreaks.

In the film, the 78-year-old’s longtime friend, Michael Feinstein, said that Minnelli's marriage to first husband Peter Allen broke down after she found him "in a compromising position with another man."

'WIZARD OF OZ' STAR JUDY GARLAND'S YOUNGER LOVER WASN'T SURPRISED BY HER TRAGIC DEATH: 'SHE LIKED DISORDER'

The film’s director, Bruce David Klein, told Fox News Digital that he was surprised that Minnelli was willing to reflect on her love life.

"Liza is very private about her personal life," he explained. "… It was amazing that in this film we were able to get her to open up in a way that she hasn’t in the past about some things. One of those things was certainly her marriage to Peter Allen."

"She was introduced to Peter by her mother, and she loved him enormously," Klein shared. "They were so young. It was the late ‘60s, and both of their careers were on the upswing. And then they got married. And, as we say, she found him in a compromising position with another man."

Minnelli married the Oscar-winning singer/songwriter in 1967, a few days shy of turning 21. In the documentary, Feinstein insisted that his pal had no idea that her husband was gay.

"People always say, ‘How could she have not known?’" said the 68-year-old singer and pianist. "She didn’t know. I absolutely believe that."

Klein said the revelation left him stunned.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I think one of the amazing things is Michael Feinstein, her best friend, [her] soulmate… the fact that he truly believes in his heart of hearts that she did not know he was gay," said Klein. "I think that tells us a lot about Liza. . . . She’s such a believer. She believes you, what you tell her. And she’s such a positive person."

"She was introduced to Peter by her mother, and she loved him enormously. They were so young. It was the late ‘60s, and both of their careers were on the upswing. And then they got married. And, as we say, she found him in a compromising position with another man." — Bruce David Klein, director of "Liza: A Truly Terrific Absolutely True Story"

"I’m sure it came as a shock," said Klein. "Although Michael also notes that Peter Allen and [Liza], long after they’re divorced and until the day he died, were close and in love in a certain way."

The couple separated in 1969 before divorcing in 1974. Today, she looks back at their marriage with a sense of humor.

When asked about it in the film, she quips, "Give me a gay break!"

She also felt compassion for her former spouse.

"I think he felt restricted," she reflected. "He needed literally to come out."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

The film shared that Minnelli and Allen remained close until his death.

Allen went on to have a relationship with model Gregory Connell for over a decade. The star, who inspired the musical "The Boy from Oz," died in 1992 at age 48. He had AIDS.

Klein said it was easy to see why Minnelli’s love for Allen endured.

"I think it was twofold," he explained. "One is, Liza loves humor. I always say, if you can make her laugh, you’re a friend for life. She loves humor, she loves telling jokes. I think we captured some of that in the film. The other thing that she appreciated clearly about Peter Allen was his enormous talent and his stage presence. I think Liza, out of anybody, could understand and celebrate that."

"I think those two things, as well as the fact that she loved him in terms of who he was… ensured that Liza would be in love in some way with Peter Allen till the day he died."

In 1996, Minnelli spoke about Allen’s sexuality to The Advocate.

WATCH: LIZA MINNELLI WAS DEVASTATED BY HER FIRST HUSBAND'S SHOCKING SECRET: DOC

"[I] married Peter, and he didn't tell me he was gay," she said at the time, as quoted by OprahDaily.com.

"Everyone knew but me," said Minnelli. "And I found out . . . well, let me put it this way. I'll never surprise anybody coming home as long as I live. I call first!"

Minnelli’s second husband was Jack Haley Jr., the son of "The Wizard of Oz" star Jack Haley, who played The Tin Man. The marriage lasted from 1974 to 1979.

Feinstein felt they were "a perfect match."

"When Liza married Jack Haley Jr., there was all this talk about ‘the daughter of Dorothy marries the son of the Tin Man,'" he said in the film. "And they were a perfect match for each other in the sense that they both grew up in Hollywood, and they had this beautiful shorthand when they were together and had a great deal of fun."

Minnelli continued in her quest to find love. She married sculptor Mark Gero from 1979 to 1992. She said "I do" once more in 2002 to music producer David Gest. The star-studded ceremony featured Michael Jackson as best man and Elizabeth Taylor as maid of honor.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

But happily ever wasn’t meant to be. They separated in a burst of headline-grabbing acrimony in 2003. Gest sued Minnelli for $10 million, alleging that she beat him so badly during alcoholic rages that he suffered permanent injuries. Minnelli struck back with a $2 million suit claiming Gest had stolen money from her.

The pair ended their dispute in 2007 when their lawyers filed court papers saying they had settled their differences and agreed to divorce without fault. Gest died in 2016 at age 62.

According to the doc, Minnelli’s biggest regret was not becoming a mother. While she "desperately" yearned for a family, the star suffered multiple miscarriages.

"Liza really has so much love to give," said Klein. "She’s a woman of hugs, looking you in the eye and asking you about you. She loves people. And so, you can imagine that not becoming a mother was a disappointment for her. But as one of her best friends of 50 years says in the film, life is not perfect, unfortunately. And Liza has been very lucky that she has a lot of godchildren."

Today, Klein said Minnelli’s life is filled "with joy."

"She wants you to be her friend," said Klein. " . . . I think her relationships with people, particularly her longtime friends . . . sum up her life today. Her current life is one of dinner parties, having friends over, sitting around the piano and belting out some songs that she loves, being surrounded by people who are important to her on a very profound level."

"She is surrounded by mentors and friends who helped her find her voice," Klein added.