Each time Bravo's 'Housewives' footage was dragged into its stars' legal drama

The stars of the "Real Housewives" aren't strangers to drama but sometimes their lives – either on or off the show – lead to the network being pulled into their shenanigans.

From Salt Lake City's Jen Shah's alleged fraud case to Beverly Hills cast member Erika Jayne's estranged husband's bankruptcy case, Bravo's reality stars haven't had a shortage of courtroom affairs over the years.

Here's a look at a few times Bravo — or as "RHOBH" alum Denise Richards would say, "Bravo, Bravo, Bravo!" — was named in its stars' legal fights.

Jen Shah

Not so "Shah-mazing." Jen Shah, 48, is facing multiple counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. If convicted on all charges, she faces a maximum of 50 years in prison.

In a recent move from her legal team, the reality star's lawyers filed a motion requesting that clips from the series not be shown during her trial next month.

"There is no circumstance under which a clip of Jen Shah from her appearance on the 'RHOSLC' should be used in court as these clips do not have any of the indicia of reliability," the lawyers said, arguing that the show is "highly curated and edited to satisfy" its storylines, per People magazine.

Erika Jayne

In October, lawyers involved in one of the lawsuits against " Real Housewives of Beverly Hills " star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi served a subpoena to Bravo producers.

The lawyers were seeking any unaired footage of " RHOBH " that included Erika Jayne, according to the subpoena obtained by Fox News Digital at the time.

Attorney Jay Edelson, who previously worked with Girardi, told Fox News Digital that he believed Bravo had footage that directly related to the lawsuit he had already filed against the reality TV star. Meanwhile, Jayne's lawyer, Evan Borges, confirmed to Fox News Digital that he hadn't seen the subpoena and characterized the move as a "fishing expedition" at the time.

Jayne has since been dismissed from the embezzlement and fraud lawsuit against Girardi. Girardi was accused of embezzling $2 million from plane crash victims in December 2020, and the couple's assets were frozen. Jayne had filed for divorce one month earlier.

Girardi and Jayne have been accused of divorcing to protect their money and assets. Earlier this week, Jayne was accused of "aiding and abetting" Girardi in a new $2.1 million lawsuit.

Candiace Dillard Bassett

Like the rest of the franchise, the cast of the "Real Housewives of Potomac" has had their fair share of legal drama. In addition to cast member Ashley Darby's husband Michael making headlines, co-stars Candiace Dillard Bassett and Monique Samuels also made waves.

As fans of the show remember, the two had a heated fight that got physical while filming a dinner party for Season 5 of the reality show. It led to the ladies filing charges against each other and the eventual exit of Samuels.

At one point, according to RealityBlurb! Dillard Bassett's attorney alleged that the court subpoenaed the network and were "waiting for the tape to get in."

Ultimately, the ladies' charges against each other never moved forward as the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office told their attorneys that they would not be pursuing their cross complaints, People magazine reported in 2019.

