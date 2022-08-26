Expand / Collapse search
Marriage
Published

Lisa Rinna calls Harry Hamlin her 'hero' as they celebrate 25 years of marriage

Rinna and Hamlin got married in 1997

By Lauryn Overhultz | Fox News
Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Rinna, 59, posted a throwback photo of herself and Hamlin, 70, sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

Rinna wore a white Vera Wang gown, while Hamlin was dressed in a suit for their 1997 wedding ceremony.

"#tbt 25 years ago," she captioned the photo.

"My Hero," Rinna added.

Lisa Rinna shared a lovely tribute to husband Harry Hamlin on the couple's 25th wedding anniversary.

Lisa Rinna shared a lovely tribute to husband Harry Hamlin on the couple's 25th wedding anniversary. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

HARRY HAMLIN REVEALS THE SECRET BEHIND HIS LASTING MARRIAGE TO ‘REAL HOUSEWIVES’ STAR LISA RINNA

Hamlin and Rinna are known to share tributes to each other via social media and have been outspoken about their marriage.

The "Mad Men" actor revealed the secret behind their lasting marriage in an interview with Us Weekly.

"Lisa and I are of the same mind," Hamlin told the outlet. "When you get married, you get married. So we have a very functional relationship, and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other, and we let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife."

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin share two daughters.

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin share two daughters. (Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic via Getty Images)

Despite having a lasting relationship, Hamlin revealed the two do not have much in common. 

"I have no idea why opposites attract, but we are completely and utterly opposite," he further explained. "But I love to cook, and she doesn’t, so we all get fed up as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her."

"As far as the science stuff goes, she’s marginally into that, but she’s very busy with all the things that she’s doing."

Lisa Rinna stars on the reality TV series "The Real Housewives."

Lisa Rinna stars on the reality TV series "The Real Housewives." (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Hamlin and "The Real Housewives" star got married in March 1997. The couple shares two daughters; Delilah and Amelia. Both daughters work as successful models.

Lauryn Overhultz is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

