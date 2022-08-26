Lisa Rinna calls Harry Hamlin her 'hero' as they celebrate 25 years of marriage

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lisa Rinna and Harry Hamlin are celebrating 25 years of marriage.

Rinna, 59, posted a throwback photo of herself and Hamlin, 70, sharing a kiss on their wedding day.

Rinna wore a white Vera Wang gown, while Hamlin was dressed in a suit for their 1997 wedding ceremony.

"#tbt 25 years ago," she captioned the photo.

"My Hero," Rinna added.

Hamlin and Rinna are known to share tributes to each other via social media and have been outspoken about their marriage.

The "Mad Men" actor revealed the secret behind their lasting marriage in an interview with Us Weekly.

"Lisa and I are of the same mind," Hamlin told the outlet. "When you get married, you get married. So we have a very functional relationship, and we respect each other and listen to each other and admire each other, and we let each other be. We’re not helicopter husband and wife."

Despite having a lasting relationship, Hamlin revealed the two do not have much in common.

"I have no idea why opposites attract, but we are completely and utterly opposite," he further explained. "But I love to cook, and she doesn’t, so we all get fed up as a result of that. I have no interest in pop culture and she does so whatever I know about pop culture I get from her."

"As far as the science stuff goes, she’s marginally into that, but she’s very busy with all the things that she’s doing."

Hamlin and "The Real Housewives" star got married in March 1997. The couple shares two daughters; Delilah and Amelia. Both daughters work as successful models.