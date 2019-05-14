Expand / Collapse search
Hoda Kotb
Chip and Joanna Gaines help Hoda Kotb with baby Hope, 'Today' anchor says

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
Chip and Joanna Gaines do more than just renovate homes, according to Hoda Kotb. They also apparently help with baby naps.

The “Today” show co-anchor admitted the home improvement couple’s show "Fixer Upper" is her secret to getting her second adopted daughter, 1-month-old Hope, to sleep.

HODA KOTB SAYS SHE’S ‘OVERWHELMED WITH JOY’ AFTER ADOPTING SECOND CHILD

Kotb called into the morning show on Monday to talk about her Mother’s Day when she revealed she learned “something about Hope’s sleeping pattern.”

“You know what puts Hope to bed? It is Chip and Joanna Gaines,” she said.

"Let me tell you, I put her in the bassinet right by the TV, even though I know you're not supposed to," she continued. “She won’t sleep, she won’t sleep, I click on Chip and Joanna — she is out cold!"

According to "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb, the only thing that will get her 1-month-old baby Hope to sleep is turning on Chip and Joanna Gaines' TV show. 

“I don’t know what it is, but I love it,” she added.

CHIP GAINES SHARES ‘AVENGERS’-THEMED PHOTO OF BABY CREW

Earlier this month, Kotb revealed how quickly her life has changed as a mother of two.

“I just can’t believe how in a blink, life changes, and all of a sudden there are two babies in this house. I’m just overwhelmed with joy,” the 54-year-old told People at the time.

Kotb adopted a baby girl named Hope Catherine in early April and told her morning show colleagues about it in a phone call on April 16. Kotb adopted now 2-year-old Haley Joy in 2017.