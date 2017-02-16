The Changing Face of Lindsay Lohan
For the past nine years, we have watched the rise and fall of actress Lindsay Lohan, all the while rooting for her success. It seems as if the troubled star could be back on the path to making a career comeback, so we wanted to take a look back and see how her appearance has changed with her many trials and tribulations. We've put together some of her best, worst, and most-memorable moments.
August 27, 2003Less than a decade ago, this spunky teen captured our hearts.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ab870d06-lind-1.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
June 5, 2005A significantly thinner Lindsay steps out for the premiere of "Mr. and Mrs. Smith." While her weight loss is worrisome, her face is glowing and gorgeous.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/6d7c9c05-lind-2.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
September 24, 2010Fast forward a few arrests and court appearances, and the actress returns to jail for failing a drug test. Her makeup looks pretty but her lips look like they've been enhanced.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/176fcd32-lind-11.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 22, 2010Lindsay appears in court for a probation hearing. Our verdict: She is undeniably guilty of lip enhancement.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f8d1104e-lind-12.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
February 9, 2011Lindsay is back in court for allegedly stealing a $2,500 necklace. Her face appears less puffy though her lips are still noticeably large.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/4b883533-lind-13.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 12, 2011Lindsay arrives at the "Saints Row: The Third Event" video game launch in Hollywood. She is not only puffy, but a closer look reveals her teeth have deteriorated quite a bit.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/c602224f-lind-14.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 19, 2011In court once again with bizarre makeup on her cheeks. Was it to contour and hide her puffy cheeks, or a clear cry for help?APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-15.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
February 8, 2012In New York for an amfAR benefit, Lohan looks as if she's trying to clean up her act. Just 21 days later, she tells Matt Lauer that the slew of drug busts, jail stints and theft charges made her realize that it's time for a change. "I could see where it could be scary for people to invest in me and I don't want people to have that reason to be scared anymore."APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-16.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
March 29, 2012A month later, Lohan seems to be on the up and up. After a successful hosting gig on "Saturday Night Live," and despite years of court appearances and threats of jail time, Lohan leaves the Los Angeles Superior Court free from formal probation for the first time in four years. According to the Associated Press, "Lohan thanked Superior Court Judge Stephanie Sautner for her patience and let out a sigh of relief as she exited the courtroom after the brief hearing," She looks happy and healthy, and we are hopeful that perhaps her wild days are finally behind her...APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/ap120329045385.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
June 8, 2012But that doesn't last long. A few months later, Lohan makes news once again when her Porsche collides with a truck in California. Just a week after that, reports of Lohan being found unconscious are negated by her rep who tells E! news that she was merely in a deep sleep, exhausted form long hours on the set of "Liz and Dick." She later tweeted, "Note to self.. After working 85hours in 4days, and being up all night shooting, be very aware that you might pass out from exhaustion & 7 paramedics MIGHT show up @ your door.... Hopefully theyre cute. Otherwise it would be a real let down."APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-18.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
Will Life Imitate Art?Lindsay Lohan will star as Hollywood legend Elizabeth Taylor in the Lifetime movie "Liz and Dick." We can't help but wonder if Lohan will be able to escape her wild ways, or if she will fall prey to the same tumultuous past as screen legend Taylor. Despite her enthusiasm, many in the industry still doubt the 25-year-old can forgo her past erratic behavior. We want to know what you think. Could this role be the start of Lindsay Lohan's comeback?APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/16-lohan-taylor.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
January 16, 2007This is the face of a girl one day before checking into rehab.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-3.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
July 24, 2007Lindsay as she appears in her first mug shot, released by the Santa Monica Police Department, after her arrest on suspicion of drunken driving.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/f8ea48f1-lind-4.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
January 31, 2009On the red carpet for a Superbowl event, Lindsay looks as though her excessive partying has caught up with her.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-5.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 16, 2009Lindsay appears at her hearing inside a Beverly Hills court for a progress report stemming from her 2007 drunken driving case. Her probation is extended another year.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-6-new.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
October 19, 2009Three days later, she arrives at the Whitney Museum Gala looking noticeably fuller in the face.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-7.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
May 24, 2010Lohan appears in court to be charged with battery for allegedly assaulting a Betty Ford Center rehabilitation technician.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-8.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
June 6, 2010The actress resurfaces as blond bombshell for the MTV Music Awards. We're hopeful she's turned a corner.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-9.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
July 6, 2010Back in court just one month later, she is sentenced to 90 days in jail for violating her probation in 2007 and failing to attend court-ordered alcohol education classes. This is also where she flaunted a middle finger with obscenities written upon it.APhttps://a57.foxnews.com/static.foxnews.com/foxnews.com/content/uploads/2018/09/918/516/lind-10.jpg?ve=1&tl=1
