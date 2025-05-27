Lindsay Lohan denies plastic surgery claims, shares secrets behind her dramatic transformation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Lindsay Lohan 's physical transformation has had fans speculating about her appearance for months. Now, the 38-year-old actress is setting the record straight.

In a new interview, the "Freaky Friday" star — who appeared on the cover of ELLE’s 2025 Summer Issue — shut down rumors that she got a facelift. The star shared the secrets behind the skincare routine that has dramatically altered her look.

"Everyone does Botox," Lohan said. "I drink this juice every morning. It’s like carrot, ginger, lemon, olive oil, apple. I also drink a lot of green tea, a lot of water. I’m a big pickled beets person, so I put them in almost everything. My skin care is very specific. I’m trying out some serums now that I’m doing — I’m testing them."

"Also, I’m a big believer in ice-cold water on your face when you wake up," the 38-year-old continued. "I drink lemon juice a lot; I also put tons of chia seeds in my water. Eye patches, I do every morning. I’m into lasers."

"I did Morpheus8 (a non-invasive radiofrequency microneedling treatment) once, and then I realized my skin is so thin that I can’t be doing that," Lohan noted.

"My skin changed after having my son. It got really sensitive. That’s what really made me change my whole routine and diet and everything. I did blood tests, and I was like, ‘I want to know everything I’m allergic to.’ So I cut everything out, and that’s kind of when everything started to change for me."

Lohan, who shares son Luai with husband Bader Shammas, said her skin got "even more sensitive" after giving birth.

"It doesn’t happen to everyone. But I’m glad it happened to me, because it made me aware of how to take care of my skin long term," she said.

During the interview, when Lohan was praised for her "glow-up," her publicist immediately jumped in to debunk rumors of plastic surgery.

"You know what the problem is with you being beautiful women — the second she looks any different, they assume she had her face lifted at 37 or 38, that she ripped apart this or that. It’s so mean," the publicist said.

"I’m like, when? With what time? Where?" Lohan responded.

"Yeah, I tried to figure that out, Linds, in the last three years, when you had time to do anything, because I know your schedule," the publicist continued. "So the haters can hate and be jealous. It just sucks that that’s where they go with women in today’s world. Women can’t just look good to look good and change their lifestyle to be more healthy."

"You just have to do it and ignore everyone else," Lohan added.

Despite speculation surrounding Lohan's new look, her dad, Michael Lohan, vehemently denied that his daughter had any surgical work done.

"Lindsay never had any plastic surgery done ever," Lohan told Page Six last year, but admitted that the "Mean Girls" actress has done "peels, fillers and Botox."

"Her look [is] so natural — just like her talent," he added. "[It's] disgusting [for people] to propagate false narratives."

Lohan's youthful appearance has had social media users questioning her methods.

"I need to know absolutely everything that occurred between 2018 to 2024 to have this crazy of a transformation," an esthetician said in a viral TikTok in November. "I’m in the industry, and I’m at a loss for words."

Dr. Kristy Hamilton, MD, FACS, of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, told Fox News Digital that this "undetectable" look represents something much bigger than "just a trend."

"The ‘undetectable’ look is not just a trend — it represents a significant cultural shift in aesthetics as well as progress in and refinement of our surgical techniques as plastic surgeons," she said.

"I would argue that overfilled lips and frozen faces have never been trendy — they’re the unwanted side effects of patients seeking youth that perhaps have been overtreated — or, simply stated, would have benefited from a surgical intervention instead."

Hamilton says she often tells patients that faces "are not like fashion statements."

"We can’t easily undo aesthetic surgery like we can easily change a dress silhouette, so we are seeking classic, timeless beauty at all times," she said. "Patients now prioritize treatments that allow them to look refreshed and youthful without revealing that they have had work done. This evolution is driven by advancements in technology, techniques and a deeper understanding of facial anatomy, which enable results that blend seamlessly with the patient’s natural features."