CMT Music Awards performer Lindsay Ell debuts cast at show, reveals how she broke foot

Lindsay Ell had a unique accessory at the 2021 CMT Music Awards: a cast.

The 32-year-old Canadian singer-songwriter appeared at the award show on Wednesday night sporting a silver cast on her foot but still managed to strut her stuff on the red carpet.

For the special evening, she paired her cast with a matching silver cocktail dress with a cutout across her stomach. The dress also boasted only a single long sleeve, while her other shoulder was completely exposed.

When speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Ell revealed how she ended up in a cast.

"I was chasing after my dog!" she revealed. "She got out of the bus, we left the bus door open and she just went plummeting out of it. Naturally, like any dog owner, [I ran] after her, but I was in socks."

Eager to rescue her pup, Ell said she lept from the top step of the bus into the parking lot and "just landed wrong."

"I broke it pretty good," she said.

The crooner said her doctors warned her that the injury could take eight weeks to heal – but she wasn't going to let that stop her from enjoying the CMT Music Awards.

"I just think that's what life is about," she explained. "If we've learned anything from the last year and a half, it's how to take lemons and turn them into lemonade."

The country star is becoming known for her guitar solos, which could prove difficult with a cumbersome cast, but she also revealed that she and her team are discussing rolling her out on stage on a mobile throne when the time comes.

Ell helped open the award show with Lady A, and ahead of the performance, she gushed about how accomodating they were.

"Lady A have been so incredibly sweet in just embracing my whole situation," she said. "So, for my guitar solo, Hillary [Scott] is coming to me, and we've worked out staging so I don't need to hop around on stage."

She said the "epic" performance would "celebrate the females in the house."