Limp Bizkit postpones UK and European tour due to Fred Durst’s unexpected health concerns

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Limp Bizkit announced they postponed the UK and European leg of their tour due to unforeseen health concerns for their frontman Fred Durst.

The band didn’t disclose what condition Durst is suffering from or what the concerns were, but they apologized to their fans for the sudden cancellation and any inconveniences they caused them.

"For personal health concerns and based on medical advice given by my personal physician to take an immediate break from touring, Limp Bizkit will sadly have to postpone their 2022 Uk and European tour," they said in a statement on Instagram. "We truly apologise for any inconvenience this may cause to our loyal fans, promoters and support staff. Stand by for further news. Sincerely, Fred & Limp Bizkit"

In addition to the Instagram statement, Durst posted a video of himself personally informing the fans of the cancellation. He did not provide any details regarding his condition, but he apologized to fans and promised he is already in the process of planning shows to replace the postponed ones.

AARON LEWIS TALKS STAIND, PERFORMING FOR THE TROOPS AND HECKLERS

He explained that prior to the start of the band’s tour in the UK and throughout Europe, he wanted to get checked out by a doctor in order to make sure he was in the best health possible, and was shocked when his doctor let him know that was not the case.

"To my surprise my doctor has decided to send me a letter telling me he would not like me to tour at this time and to stay close by to do more tests," Durst explained. "That being said, this was very unexpected news, and I’m so sorry, and I look forward to making it up to you as soon as possible, and I can only thank you so much for your support and I truly am grateful for everyone."

‘AMERICAN PIE’ SINGER DON MCLEAN TALKS TRUE MEANING OF HIS 50-YEAR SONG

Durst wanted to make sure fans knew he wasn’t going to forget about them and that he is "already working on something to make it up to everyone in the UK and all over Europe."

This is the second time the "Still Sucks" tour was postponed. It was originally supposed to begin following the release of the band’s sixth album with the same name. However, they were forced to postpone due to concerns over COVID-19.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The tour began in April in the U.S. It then traveled all over the U.S. throughout April and May, even performing at Lollapalooza in Chicago. They were meant to continue the tour in the UK and Europe when Durst got the news from his doctor.